2021 Ford Bronco: Iconic first SUV returns after 25 years

Nearly a quarter-century after it was last made, the 2021 edition of the iconic Ford Bronco debuted today with as much anticipation as any new vehicle in recent memory.

Often cited as the first Sport Utility Vehicle, the Bronco has a loyal following and its new edition is likely to continue the iconic vehicle’s increasing legacy.

In its various model years, generations and trims, the Bronco has increased in value rapidly in recent years.

According to Hagerty, the Michigan-based automotive lifestyle company, the world’s largest provider of specialty insurance for collectible vehicles, the Bronco has a unique set of facts and figures:

* The average age of a Bronco owner is 54, seven years younger than the average collector car owner.

* The first generation of Broncos (’66-‘77) are the most valuable at a median value of $50,600. The ’73-’77 Wagon 4×4 with the 302 cid engine is the most valuable model with a median value of $60,200.

* The highest sale for an unmodified Bronco at auction is $143,000 for a 1971 Bronco Stroppe Baja Edition.

The 2021 Ford Bronco will be offered standard with the EcoBoost 2.3-liter turbo-four from the Ranger. In that pickup, the engine makes 270 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. A V-6, likely the 2.7- or 3.5-liter twin-turbo unit, could be offered as an option. The estimated debut base price in $32,495.

Towing capacity will be 5,000 pounds.

The only transmission available will likely be the 10-speed automatic found in the Ford F-150 and Ranger. Ford also confirmed that it will offer the Bronco as a hybrid.

The 2021 Bronco hasn’t been crash tested by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) or the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).