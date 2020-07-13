Jayco recalls some Entegra and Melbourne motorhomes

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling 666 model year 2019-2021 Entegra Qwest and Jayco Melbourne and Melbourne Prestige motorhomes built on Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis. The rear part of the fender liner on the front axle may contact and chafe the brake hose, possibly resulting in a loss of brake fluid.

Remedy Jayco will notify owners, and Mercedes Sprinter dealers will inspect and replace the brake hoses, and the fender liners will be modified, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 17, 2020. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137.

Loss of brake fluid can extend the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

* * *

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued. Read all recent ones by clicking here.

Not signed up for the free RVtravel.com weekend newsletters? Published online since 2001. Sign up here.