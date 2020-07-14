Choose and safely use the proper ladder for RV care

By Greg Illes

Most every RV has some kind of built-in ladder to get up on top and inspect or maintain the rig. So why have a separate, portable ladder? There are multiple reasons, and each owner will have a slightly different set of requirements for a suitable portable ladder.

• Inspecting and cleaning are the most common needs for getting up in the air, especially on tall rigs with high windows.

• Comfort is sometimes an issue with the built-in ladders. Portable ladders offer a slanted climb, instead of the monkey-grab vertical ascent of the built-in.

• Branches and obstacles sometimes need moving or trimming to get the rig in or out of a location. A portable ladder is very much more handy than trying to do the job from the rig’s rooftop.