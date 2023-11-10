Check out what’s new in the 2024 Casita Travel Trailers

Join Jonathan Willis from Casita Travel Trailers in the video below and check out the changes and innovations to their 2024 Casita Travel Trailers.

Since the molds don’t change, it might not seem like anything changes from year to year in these popular lightweight fiberglass travel trailers. But that’s not so, although to be sure the changes might be more subtle than in other brands.

So what’s new for 2024 in Casita Travel Trailers?

A lot of the changes are aesthetics and most are options, so purists who want Casita’s traditional look can still get it that way for the most part.

The gray-coat bottom gives the 2024 Casita trailer an updated exterior look, as do the Timber decals.

The interior is outfitted with an entirely polyester wall material that’s flame retardant, and mold- and moisture-resistant.

The shade of the interior wood is lighter than it used to be—and lighter in small spaces is a good thing to make spaces appear larger. However, in the video, he says he really likes how the gray wall fabric goes with the light-colored wood. Personally, I’m not so sold and think there could have been more aesthetically pleasing combos. But that’s just me. I also think the wood color and the floor color clash, so color me unimpressed with the new interior décor.

The kitchen also features some new changes, including the new Furrion vent hood over the stove. The old vent used to vent outside, but there is no longer an outside vent hole as the Furrion vent works with a charcoal filter. The two-burner Greystone cooktop is another new addition, as is the stainless steel sink.

While it may be deep, the sink is far too tiny to be practical for my taste. I could not imagine having to wash a load of dishes, let alone pots and pans, in there.

The 2024 Casita also got an air conditioner upgrade. It’s now the Coleman Mach 8, a 9200 BTU AC. As small as a Casita is, this must take no time at all to cool down.

Overall, the changes are not major. But for a trailer that remains largely unchanged through the decades, I guess any change is reason to celebrate!

Learn more about Casita travel trailers here.

