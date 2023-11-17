Friday, November 17, 2023

First look: 2024 Coachmen Euro Class A motorhome—Inspired by Europe, made in the USA

By Cheri Sicard
Coachmen Euro Class A motorhome

Join the team from RVing TV for a first look at the 2024 Coachmen Euro Class A motorhome, an RV inspired by European motorhomes but manufactured right here in the USA.

This post is not going to be as detailed as most. This European-style motorhome is so new Coachmen doesn’t even have information on their website about it. So consider it a sneak peek of what’s to come.

From the outside, the look is certainly European with its sleek full paint and large curved front profile that not only looks great, but it improves gas mileage. Because both the floor and ceiling are lower than a typical Class A, you are not as elevated. According to our host, the driving experience is less intimidating and more like a Class C.

I love the functional and versatile front seating area with its swiveling table and the way it seamlessly integrates the driver and passenger seats into the living area.

The kitchen features an impressive amount of both counter and storage space. Appliances include an induction cooktop, a convection microwave, and a 10-cubic-foot refrigerator.

For a small motorhome, there is a huge amount of storage, including a large pantry and two LARGE hanging wardrobe closets.

You’ll find a king-sized walk-around bed in the bedroom slide-out room. Yes, a king-sized bed in a 27-foot motorhome!

The bathroom size surprises me, as well—to the point of, I wonder how they managed to make it seem so large…

More nice features of the 2024 Coachmen Euro Class A motorhome

  • Automatic legless awning with wind sensor
  • Dual ducted A/Cs
  • TPMS
  • Automatic leveling system

2024 Coachmen Euro Class A motorhome specs

  • Length: 27’
  • GVWR: 16,000 pounds
  • OCCC: 2,000 pounds
  • Ford F-53 chassis
  • 8,000-pound tow hitch
  • Slide rooms: 1

Cheri Sicard
Cheri Sicard is the author 8 published books on topics as diverse as US Citizenship to Cannabis Cooking. Cheri grew up in a circus family and has been RVing on and off her entire life.


