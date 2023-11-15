Tour the 2024 Jayco Jay Feather 22BH travel trailer

In the video below, join Adam Kreutzer of Saskatchewan’s Four Seasons Sales for a tour of the 2024 Jayco Jay Feather 22BH travel trailer, a small, lightweight RV with a terrific floor plan that manages to fit a lot into a small space.

That starts on the outside with an extra large, extra wide pass-through storage space, unusual for a trailer this size. There’s also an outdoor kitchen that includes an outdoor fridge and griddle.

In the back, you will find a door that opens into the bunkroom. This makes it easy to store toys or other equipment in the bunkroom. If not being used for beds, the bunks flip up for more storage. There are four tie-down points that will keep everything secure when moving. I have a trailer with a bunkroom and back door, and I can speak from experience of just how incredibly useful that back access door is.

Inside the Jayco Jay Feather 22BH

The inside is so much more stylish than other Jayco models I have seen, with a clean, light, and airy feel. Jayco has majorly changed their interiors this year, so give the video a look and see what you think. I love the simple black and white décor that would make it easy to decorate with your style no matter what that is.

A unique feature I have not seen in other RVs greets you right as you enter: It’s a sit-down bench with storage underneath. It’s a good place to take off your shoes when coming into the trailer, and you also have a designated place to put them. Above the bench are hooks to hang jackets.

The huge picture window next to the dinette makes a perfect place to enjoy the view while dining or working at the table. The table itself is unusual and newly designed for this year. Unlike traditional RV dinettes, this table can be moved around the coach or even be taken outside.

The bedroom sits in the front of the trailer and features a true queen-sized bed. A pocket door seals off the bedroom for privacy from the rest of the coach.

I love the HUGE double sinks in the kitchen. I love even more that there still is a respectable amount of counter and food prep space.

The two double-size bunk beds take up the rear corner. The top bunk has a 300-pound weight capacity, and 600 pounds on the bottom bunk. The fold-down ladder is especially clever and keeps this piece of equipment well out of the way when not in use.

The bathroom looks large with plenty of headspace and room to maneuver around.

More nice features of the Jayco Jay Feather 22BH travel trailer

Outdoor flat-top griddle

Outdoor shower

Automatic awning that goes almost the entire length of the trailer

Lippert Rock Solid stabilizer system

Built-in Lippert heavy-duty step that folds up into the door

Tankless 60,000 BTU on-demand water heater

13,500 BTU A/C

What’s not to like?

The 10-cubic-foot fridge is huge for a trailer this size, which is great, but it runs strictly on 12-volt power. Yes, there is a 200-watt rooftop solar panel, but I seriously doubt that will be enough to power this fridge all the time.

Jayco Jay Feather 22BH travel trailer specs

GVWR: 7,000 lbs.

Sleeps: 7

Length: 28’8”

Fresh water: 55 gallons

Gray water: 61 gallons

Black water: 30.5 gallons

MSRP: Starts at $41,078

Learn more about the Jayco Jay Feather 22BH travel trailer here.

