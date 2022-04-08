These five qualities of highly successful RVers are ones that can make a camping trip worthwhile. They are the ones that can make RVing fun and fulfilling. The successful RVer can turn on a dime and take a trip from misery and turn it into a lifetime memory.

Here are the 5 qualities of highly successful RVers

Flexible

When things start to go wrong or begin to unravel, the flexible RVer will be best able to clearly address the situation and bend rather than break. Plans can change in the blink of a punctured tire! Sometimes it just takes a better attitude and being able to roll with the punches and find alternatives. Things change, the RV breaks down and the sun doesn’t shine for eight rainy days in a row. The flexible RVer will acknowledge that rainy day and take the family to a movie!

Tenacious

The highly successful RVer is nothing if not tenacious. Being a problem solver, they will stick at it until a solution is found. Warranty issue? The tenacious RVer will make a hundred calls until someone listens and honors the warranty. They will find a campsite when the one reserved is under 4 feet of water. Supply chain issues and no new parts anywhere? They find the part used. It is all about knowing when to throw in the towel and when to keep at it.

Positive

Such a cliché, but… for positive people the glass is still half full even when the bottom has sprung a leak. The positive RVer will work at finding the beauty in a 50-mile detour, their baby will still be cute after hours of colic, and Goldenrod is pretty despite hay fever. A campsite might be within six feet of the next RV, but the positive RVer will only try to see the view from the front window.

Friendly

RVing is a community sport! One of the best parts of RVing is meeting and talking with other RVers and sharing interests and commonalities. It is disregarding the differences and staying with the connections. They follow the unwritten rule of avoiding politics and religion. The most successful and happiest RVers are usually the friendliest and take an interest in others. They are the ones that will help put up a tent, and invite other campers to share a s’more and the campfire.

Grateful

The grateful RVer is thankful. They are grateful to be RVers whether a weekend warrior or a full-timer. RVers with gratitude know that many others would like to be RVing too. They appreciate the experiences—the camping, the travel, the museums, sunsets and family. Even in the midst of problems, breakdowns, rising gas prices and crowded campgrounds, they are grateful.

These five qualities of successful RVers have the power to make a trip a wonderful memory.

##RVT1047