Operating an RV park: Gorgeous weather and early arrivals!

By Machelle James

What happens when the weather turns nice, early in the year? You get early reservations! We originally had planned to open our campground on April 15th, but the weather has been fantastic and we opened early last week. We have had 10 unexpected reservations in the past week, and we are OK with this.

Since we live on the park property, we can have guests come in if they drive in or call at the last minute. That is what happened as we were working outside and an RV would pull in to ask if we were open. We would be silly to turn down business and most of the sites were ready, so we said YES!

We meet such wonderful people at our RV park

Win Win for all of us! They knew we were working on the store. They didn’t mind at all, so in they came. We truly are so blessed to meet such wonderful people from across the country. This time we had folks from as far away as New Jersey. Since the weather in the Valley turns straight to HOT in April, the people are leaving in droves. We get to be the lucky ones to host them at our campground while driving to their next destination.

Speaking of our store, we FINALLY had the spray foam insulation installed yesterday! The crew came up from the Valley and had it completed in 6 hours. We are now letting the store air out before we start on the drywall and the tongue and groove on the ceiling. We immediately noticed how quiet the store is. Our home is made of real logs and you can hear noise from the outside. When walked in we were shocked at the sound difference. AJ and I joke that our store is going to be nicer than our house!

We met with our Pepsi rep to order beverages such as Gatorade, energy drinks, soda, water, coffee and condiments. Our ice machine will get delivered as soon as we get electricity.

We picked up our juniper slabs

We recently drove to Young, AZ, to get the juniper slabs for the bar top on the patio. Machelle’s mom’s neighbor was selling his juniper slabs as he knew he would never have the time to make them into a bar top. These will be on the patio at the store for people-watching and just hanging out. People will bring their own drinks and sit on the patio in our refurbished chairs to soak in the view.

What a stunning drive that was to Young, AZ! We had never been there before and it is such a cute little town with new and old homes. They have a winery there! It’s a destination place to visit!

While we left with slabs that averaged 100” in length x 18” wide x 2” deep, we also found two slabs that were 122” long! He even gave us a slab of white oak to use elsewhere. Happy Happy day for us! As handy as AJ is, sealing the wood with resin is not for a beginner. We made a few calls and were connected to a local gentleman who makes wood furniture. All I can say is, we saw his work and were ready to hire him. He is going to make this wood look SO NICE with the grain coming through and that can handle the elements. We can hardly contain ourselves with giddy joy. He is starting next week and we cannot wait to show you his work when finished.

AJ finished the siding

AJ finished all the siding and he installed the hog wire inside the porch railing. I finalized all the proofs for the T-shirts and Hoodies and those will be completed in about a week.

Things are coming together quickly, and we will hustle to get the store open as soon as we can. By our next article we will be officially open, and we cannot wait to share the progress of the check-in area.

Thank You for following our campground journey, and See You in the Trees!

AJ, Machelle and Jenna

Machelle James and her husband, AJ, built, from the ground up, a 15-acre RV park in Heber-Overgaard, Arizona, in the beautiful White Mountains 140 miles from Phoenix. Follow them at their website, or on Facebook @ AJ’s Getaway RV Park, or on Instagram at ajsgetawayrvpark.

