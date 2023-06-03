5 tricks for hiking with kids

When my grandkids were younger, we used to go on nature walks around the neighborhood. They had me take pictures of rocks and sticks and a bird in a tree. Now that they have turned the ripe old ages of 7 and 9 years old, I realize that they are more focused with an educated curiosity about what nature offers. Hiking with kids can be a good time for everyone. To keep them actively interested, I follow these five basic points for a hike that is fun and educational.

1. Plan ahead

I hike a lot. I study the trail ahead of time so that I can get the most out of it. Same goes with kids. Whatever trail that we hike, be it a local park, a state park, or the woods behind my house, I scout it out looking for interesting nature finds. Walking the path I observe and ask my self several questions. What kind of tree is that? Is there a vine running up the trunk? Are there wildflowers around? Are we likely to run across birds, insects, or critters? If so, what are they and why are they there? Do not assume that they know the answers, and keep it simple.

2. Know the trail conditions

My grandkids can hike from a quarter- to a half-mile. After that they get tired. If the trail is a loop, that is great. If not, backtracking requires a bit more thought on your part to keep things interesting. Backtracking is not a bad thing as you can point out features that were missed.

Trail conditions are important, as well. Your hikers should be dressed appropriately, including wearing shoes designed for hiking. If you are on the beach or lakefront, sandals, shorts, and tees work (do not forget the sunscreen). If hiking through the woods, dress with sturdy shoes/boots and long pants (do not forget the insect repellent).

3. Get your game on

Kids like to play, and so do you. Do not rush down the trail. Rather, take time to explore. What is the first thing everyone needs on a hike… a walking stick, of course! You can have one ready or find one on the trail.

Make a scavenger hunt list beforehand. Kids can be on the lookout for nature’s particulars. Every time you find one, cross it off the list and make it a learning moment through the description.

Bring along binoculars for seeing those birds and magnifying glasses for checking out the bugs and flowers.

Take pictures with your phone. The kids will want to share the adventure with their parents and others upon their return to civilization.

4. Bring a pack

I promise that the kids will find a rock or a stick or a leaf or a flower that just has to go home with them. Make room in your backpack to bring those treasures back. Also, load up with snack bars, trail mix, and water. Not only will they want it, but sitting at the end of the trail, enjoying a great view, and just visiting with the kids brings its own rewards for all.

5. Après hike

Now that you are back home, encourage them to tell everyone about the hike. What did they like the best? What did they see? If they brought back souvenirs, let them talk about what it is and why they like it.

Go to the iNaturalist app and show them how to upload the photos that you took. Help the kids use the app to identify the object. Read about it, talk about it, and post it to the app.

More than anything, have fun with the kids. These are moments that become memories. Enjoy them. These folks know how. Happy travels!

##RVT1107