Latest News for RVers Issue 1107, Saturday edition

Welcome to RVtravel.com, America’s longest continuously published RVing newsletter. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

This is the abbreviated free edition of this newsletter. For the ad-free, full edition, please become a voluntary subscriber for a one-time donation of your choice. Your support means a lot to us!

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Free, abbreviated edition

Featured articles

New ethanol-gasoline blend could be bad news for some RVers

Blending ethanol with gasoline is said to save you money and to stretch supplies of gasoline. But this summer, a new blend of gas and ethanol will be on the market for the first summer ever. For some RVers, the new fuel could spell trouble for their vehicles. Find out why in this article from Russ and Tiña De Maris.

Nearly one in four campers work from campsite

A new report from the Dyrt shows that about one-quarter of campers work remotely while camping, about the same as the previous year. “With return-to-the-office efforts across the country, one might have expected the work-from-campsite rate to decrease, but it stayed level,” says Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt. Read more.

Hiawatha National Forest camps closed; Recreation.gov cancels reservations

In a surprising development, Recreation.gov, the primary online resource for booking campsites on federal lands, has canceled all campsite reservations for six campgrounds in the Hiawatha National Forest. Campers involved are confused as they scramble to make alternative arrangements. Learn more.

Winnebago survey paints rosy picture of RVing in 2023

In 2022, 82% of Americans indicated that they participated in outdoor activities such as camping and hiking at a location away from their home, boating or visiting a state or national park, according to a new consumer survey from Winnebago Industries, Inc. This is an increase from 60% in 2020 and 79% in 2021, and the trend is likely to continue. Read more.

Rub elbows with 55,000 others at these national parks

By Dale Wade

We visited the Great Smoky Mountains National Park recently. Little did we know that another 55,000 folks would be there, too. National parks are straining under the pressure of overcrowding, unbridled recreation, budget cuts, and maintenance costs. Here is a look at the top five most-visited national parks under duress. Continue reading.

Campground Crowding

‘We thought RVing would be a good way to see things, but prices were hard on our wallets’

RV sales have slowed and fewer people are buying RVs. Has that changed campground crowding? This week, Nanci Dixon relates our readers’ dismay at higher campground prices, a different perspective on noisy kids in campgrounds, ongoing frustration with “no-shows,” and a request for readers to indicate what state or region they’re talking about regarding crowding and high prices.

Click here to read

COMING TOMORROW: An update on last week’s Crowded Campgrounds column: Military readers set us straight about camping at military campgrounds.

RV Video Tour

The small but mighty 2022 inTech Terra Oasis Travel Trailer with solar and lithium batteries

By Cheri Sicard

Get ready to tour a unique travel trailer that packs an enormous amount of desirable features into a small, lightweight package. The Team from Endless RVing (one of our readers’ favorite RV You Tube channels) is here to give us a tour in the video below. In the video, Keith, a representative from inTech, joins Izzy for the tour.

Click here to tour

Announcement! It’s back! The Great RV Accessories newsletter is better than ever with gadgets galore! If you love gadgets, gizmos and accessories, this newsletter is for you. Each issue, delivered to your inbox biweekly, includes gadgets that will improve your RVing life and make it so much more fun. We’ll feature tools, books, accessories, kitchen appliances, and much, much more—all tested by our incredible staff! Sign up here to receive the newest issue, coming June 8, 2023.

That was the RV week that was

The just-released 2022 RV Industry Profile from the RV Industry Association shows that Indiana manufactures 87 percent of all RVs in the U.S. and Canada. Texas remains the top destination for RV shipments with 9.96 percent of total RV wholesale shipments, followed by California (6.4 percent), Florida (6.1 percent), Ohio (3.6 percent) and Michigan (3.5 percent).

A short section of Yellowstone National Park’s northeast entrance road in Lamar Canyon (between Tower Junction and Lamar Valley) will close from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 5, 7, 8, 12, 14 and 15.

Distracted driving increased by 20% from 2020 to 2022, according to a report by Cambridge Mobile Telematics. The worst offenders are more than 240% more likely to crash than the safest drivers. Drivers interacted with their phones on nearly 58% of trips last year. The report suggests that more than a third of crashes happen within one minute after a driver interacts with his or her phone.

If you’re in Texas right now, after you read this newsletter grab your fishing pole and head out to your favorite public lake or stream. It’s Free Fishing Day, no license required on any public waterbody. Ford is recalling certain 2022-2023 Bronco, 2023 Super Duty F-250, and 2019-2023 Ranger vehicles. The tire and load information label states the wrong load carrying capacity. Ford will mail a new label free to place over the existing one. Learn more from Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. The recall number is 23C18.

In case you missed this last week, Keystone RV has formed a partnership with Bozeman-based LandTrust. Keystone RV owners now have exclusive access to more than 75 private properties in Montana and Idaho for the upcoming summer season. This collaboration opens up a range of ranches, farms, and pristine lands that were previously inaccessible to the public. To assist Keystone owners in finding their ideal location, LandTrust offers a dedicated website and concierge service tailored to individual interests, whether it be historical site exploration, star-gazing, or off-road adventures.

Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve in Idaho has opened for the summer. The visitor center, bookstore and museum are now open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A man has pleaded guilty to handling a bison calf in Yellowstone National Park, ultimately resulting in the calf’s death. Clifford Walters, a Hawaii resident, faced charges of intentionally disturbing wildlife. He paid fines totaling more than $1,000, including a $500 community service payment to Yellowstone’s Wildlife Protection fund. The incident occurred when Walters attempted to assist the separated calf as its herd crossed the Lamar River. Read more.

Black Book, which publishes vehicle appraisal guides, has released the Black Book RV market commentary for June. The report noted the average selling price of motorhomes was $65,366, down $7,873 (10.7%) from the previous month. One year ago, the average selling price was $73,350. The auction volume was up 37.5% from the previous month. The average model year was 2013. For towables, the average selling price was $21,130, down $24 from the previous month. One year ago, the average selling price was $20,883. The auction volume was up 20.2% from the previous month. The average model year was 2017.

Experts warned earlier this week that they’re seeing an uptick in incidents where tourists are getting too close to wild animals. A woman got head-butted by a bison this week in Yellowstone National Park, and a young boy got his fingers bit after he was feeding an elk in Rocky Mountain National Park. Here’s a reminder from the National Park Service’s Instagram account:

More states are taking steps to expand move-over rules to apply to all highway users. Maryland adopted the rule one year ago, joining Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. Since January, additional states have adopted move-over rule changes with the list expected to grow. The laws generally stipulate that motorists slow down when approaching or passing a stationary authorized emergency vehicle, tow truck, public utility service vehicle or a vehicle equipped with tire chains.

On the morning of May 30 at about 6 a.m., National Park Service (NPS) found a deceased male in the road near milepost 221 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina. Brandon Lee Wagoner, 33 years old, had been struck by a vehicle. If you have any information to aid the investigation call 888-653-0009.

Death Valley National Park is now only accepting credit or debit card payments for camping and park entrance fees. Entrance fees can be paid in advance online at: recreation.gov/sitepass/deathvalley. Also, several popular backcountry park roads, including Titus Canyon and Hunter Mountain, are closed due to storm damage.

Fruit harvest season is fast approaching in Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park. Cherries, apricots, peaches, plums, apples, and pears are available for picking by park visitors each summer harvest. Due to good spring weather and low pest pressure so far, the 2023 fruit outlook is optimistic. The park uses the money collected from fruit sales to defray the cost of maintaining the old Mormon orchards, among the largest in the National Park System. Learn more.

Question: What breed of puppies are these? Answer below, above staff box (Hint: you will not see these as adults very often).

Starting September 1, 2023, some popular Nevada state parks will require a reservation to visit. Visitors will need to use Reserve Nevada, an online reservation system, for booking of day-use passes, campsites, cabins, annual permits, and special event reservations. The first park to take reservations will be Valley of Fire State Park near Las Vegas.

In celebration of the start of National Great Outdoors Month, Recreation.gov is launching its third annual “Share Your Story” adventure writing contest. Nature lovers, thrill-seekers, and outdoor enthusiasts are invited to share their memorable experiences of exploring the breathtaking beauty of America’s great outdoors. Contestants can contribute up to two unique stories. Prizes vary from REI gift cards to America the Beautiful passes. Learn more and enter.

Despite the surge in travel over the long Memorial Day weekend, AAA says the national average for a gallon of gas didn’t flinch and is still $3.57.

All 55 of Vermont’s State Parks are now open for the season.

Nova Scotia, Canada, Premier Tim Houston has implemented a comprehensive ban on all forest activities including hiking, camping, fishing, use of off-highway vehicles, forestry, hunting, and more as the province battles its largest wildfire ever on record. The fire has engulfed approximately 20,000 hectares (almost 50,000 acres), with flames soaring up to 100m (328 ft.) high. In addition, a separate fire near Halifax, forcing the evacuation of thousands, remains active. The smoke from the wildfires has traveled south leading to air quality warnings in the U.S.

Happy endings: A dog that went missing from its Colorado home managed to survive in the treacherous Rocky Mountains for five weeks before being found by a hiker. The 9-year-old sheltie named Riley was discovered when the hiker, Zach Hackett, heard a faint “yip” in the distance. Hackett wrapped the dog in a windbreaker and carried him for two hours before reaching safety. Zach says, “He had no energy when I found him. He knew he was in trouble. He knew he needed to be rescued so that little ‘yip’ was the only exertion of energy he had that night. It was a, ‘Hey, save me.’” And saved he was!

Appreciate the news? Say “Thank you!”

RVtravel.com would not be possible without the financial support of our voluntary contributors. Their support helps us avoid relying on advertising, and keeps our resource-rich work unbiased and free for all RVers to enjoy. Every contribution makes a difference. A donation of $10 a year comes out to less than 2 cents for each issue we publish. That’s all! And when you contribute, you’ll receive a special member-only ad-free version of our weekend newsletters forever as one way for us to say thank you. Learn more or donate.

Saturday Giveaway!

How would you like to win this brake fluid tester pen?

How to win

We’ll select a winner at random out of all entries we receive today (June 3, 2023) by 7 p.m. Pacific time. Remember, you can only enter once and after we notify you by email via RVcontests@gmail.com that you won, you have 24 hours to respond or we’ll give the prize to someone else.

Click here to enter or see last week’s winner!

Reader poll

How well can you drive a manual transmission vehicle?

Tell us here

HAVE YOU SEEN THESE STOLEN RVs?

Things aren’t going so swimmingly for a Salmon Arm, British Columbia, RV dealer. Braby Motors reports someone drove off their lot with a Forest River Lexington Class C motorhome. No, they didn’t have the keys, but somehow they took off with the rig around 10 p.m. Sunday, May 28. Setting it apart, a sticker that reads “APOLLO” is pasted high up on the rear end of this rig. If you have information to share, contact the RCMP at 250-832-6044. Can you help locate “Arby” the RV? You know there’s a story attached to this Pleasanton, California, motorhome theft. Enter the Keven and Shanna Lai family—Mom and Dad who serve in the Coast Guard, and their two little ones. Mom and Dad have just been reassigned from the Bay Area to Florida. On Monday their Class C motorhome was parked at the Pleasanton DoubleTree hotel. By morning the rig was gone. While most of their stuff was going across country in a moving van, the most precious possessions, including ultrasound pictures of the kids and heirloom family videos, in addition to items from Dad’s deceased father, were packed in “Arby,” as their young son calls the rig (because when he was younger he couldn’t pronounce “RV”). Know something? Contact the Pleasanton Police Department at 925-931-5100. Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

We know you have to be mindful of space in your RV, but this fits on your tabletop and is just too cute to resist!

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of May 29, 2023:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.57

Change from week before: Up 4 cents; Change from year before: Down $1.05.

Diesel: $3.86

Change from week before: Down 3 cents; Change from year before: Down $1.68.

For fuel prices for specific states, go to U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Upcoming RV shows

Click here for a directory of upcoming shows.

Recipe of the Day

Cornbread Salad

by Melanie Miller from Cane Ridge, TN

This cornbread salad is perfect for parties or potlucks. Sweet corn and cornbread are a nice contrast to the tangy, thick ranch dressing. Cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions add a pop of freshness. Bacon and cheese add a savory touch. When the layers are combined, each bite is fantastic. It’s a great side dish for summer.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

On July 23, 1964, in Boardman, Ohio, brothers Forrest and Leroy Raffel, who owned a restaurant equipment business, established a fast food franchise with a unique concept. They recognized the potential for a fast food chain centered around a dish other than hamburgers. Originally, they had intended to name their restaurants “Big Tex,” but this title was already in use by an Akron establishment. As an alternative, they settled on the name “Arby’s,” derived from the initials of Raffel Brothers, R. B. This acronym is frequently misinterpreted as “Roast Beef,” although it represents the founders’ names.

Laugh of the Week

Remove ticks easily from people or pets!

This Tick Twister Remover Set will remove ticks, large and small, without squeezing it, reducing the risk of infection. It does not leave the mouthparts of the tick in the skin. It’s the safest and easiest way to remove ticks and in just a few seconds. Helps prevent Lyme Disease. Keep one of these in your RV. It’s tick season! Learn more or order. And read more about tick prevention here.

Today in History

Answer to puppies photo above: They are baby Mexican wolves

RVtravel.com All Star Team

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Gail Marsh, Dave Solberg. Contributors: Roger Marble, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, J.R. Montigel, Randall Brink, Karel Carnohan DVM, Cheri Sicard, Dustin Simpson, Dale Wade and Paul Lacitinola. Moderator: Gary Gilmore. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen. Artificial (AI) contributors: Johnny Robot and Milly MacWilly. Canine Mascots: Archie and Astor “the Disaster”

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.