’68 Airstream sells for $5,200; There are lots more in Fort Wayne, Ind.

By James Raia

Airstream is an RV industry icon. New models range from around $46,000 to $165,000. But there’s another option. How about a used model, well into middle age, for $5,200? The deal sounds good, and it is.

The 52-year-old Globetrotter that just sold on eBay Motors is in great overall condition, according to the buyer and seller. In skilled hands, it’s ideal for a vintage camper restoration project or as part of a trailer collection.

The Globetrotter is only 20 feet long, ideally suited for meeting the vehicle length parameters at national parks. It weighs less than 3,000 pounds and is towable by most vehicles with towing packages. It features Corning Glass curved windows, included only on 1967 and 1968 models. The window clips, however, need to be replaced.

The Airstream’s exterior aluminum has only a few blemishes – scratches along the passenger’s side of the vehicle. There’s also some pitting.

As part of the incomplete restoration process, the previous owner removed the original interior (which is included in this sale). It’s missing one side door. The body and underbelly, according to the seller, are in good shape. There is some rust, notably in the rear of the frame. It has the original gas-powered stove, sink and tub, all factory molded.

It’s no wonder why the Globetrotter recently found a new home as someone’s potential new home. But, pun intended, there’s a silver lining: It is in really great overall condition and is the ideal candidate for restoration as a collector trailer or very nice camper.

The company that sold the Globetrotter is Berning Trailer Sales, a fourth-generation family business founded in 1953 and located in Fort Wayne, Indiana. It has sold thousands of new and used Airstream vehicles, including the first Airstream sold out of the Ohio Airstream Factory. And it has a substantial vintage inventory still for sale – models from 17 to 31 feet.

James Raia, a syndicated automotive columnist in Sacramento, Ca., publishes the website theweeklydriver.com and its corresponding free weekly podcast and e-newsletter. Contact him via email: james@jamesraia.com.