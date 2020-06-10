Facebook contest scam offers winner a free luxury motorhome

A number of Facebook posts have been making the rounds recently in which people are encouraged to share the post and one lucky participant will be win a brand-new motorhome, among them a 2020 Tiffin Phaeton, 2020 Newmar King Aire, and a 2020 Jayco Seneca.

Officials at each manufacturer have confirmed to RVBusiness.com that their companies are not associated with any of these Facebook posts.

It has been widely reported, including by Snopes.com, that these postings are a scam. All too often, the people behind these posts are simply collecting people’s personal information as they like, comment and/or share the posts. After a certain point, the information is “sold” to businesses looking to market their products, which is why people will suddenly see ads in their Facebook feed for “certain items” they otherwise would have no interest in.

The widely-shared post from the page 2020 Tiffin Motorhomes Phaeton promises that someone who “shares and also comments” on the post will be the “new owner of this 2020 Tiffin Motorhomes Phaeton 40IH Class A Diesel 450 HP, paid off and ready to drive away, keys in hand!” The post is signed “-Tiffin.”

SOURCE: RVBusiness.com