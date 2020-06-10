Thor recalls some Sprinter motorhomes. Wrong info in owner’s manual

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 566 model year 2020 Daybreak, Four Winds, Delano, Gemini, Quantum, Tiburon, Chateau Citation, Compass, Chateau, Siesta, Freedom Elite, and Synergy motorhomes built on Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis [platform 907 (VS30)] equipped with automatic transmissions. The owner’s manual does not correctly specify the certain conditions under which the automatic parking function (Auto-P) operates.

If a customer were to rely on the Auto-P function as described in the Operator’s Manual, the possibility of a vehicle rollaway or unintended vehicle movement cannot be ruled out which could increase the risk of a crash.