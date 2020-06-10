Thor recalls some Sprinter motorhomes. Wrong info in owner’s manual

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 566 model year 2020 Daybreak, Four Winds, Delano, Gemini, Quantum, Tiburon, Chateau Citation, Compass, Chateau, Siesta, Freedom Elite, and Synergy motorhomes built on Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis [platform 907 (VS30)] equipped with automatic transmissions. The owner’s manual does not correctly specify the certain conditions under which the automatic parking function (Auto-P) operates.
If a customer were to rely on the Auto-P function as described in the Operator’s Manual, the possibility of a vehicle rollaway or unintended vehicle movement cannot be ruled out which could increase the risk of a crash.
TMC will notify owners, and a Mercedes Benz dealer will supplement the Operator’s Manual with a correct description of the Auto-P function equipped in the vehicle. This recall is expected to begin July 26, 2020. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000190.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
