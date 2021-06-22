More than 87,000 Jayco towable RVs recalled. Propane fire risk

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Jayco Designer, 2017-2021 Eagle HT, Eagle, Jay Feather, Jay Flight SLX, Jay Flight, North Point, Octane Superlite, Pinnacle, White Hawk, 2017-2020 Eagle HT, 2018-2021 Jay Flight Bungalow, 2017-2019 Octane, and 2019-2020 Eagle HTX travel trailers and fifth wheels equipped with a Winntec model 6020 two-stage propane regulator. The regulator may fail, causing an increase in propane pressure.

The potential number of units affected is 87,649.

Increased propane pressure can enlarge the flames in gas appliances, increasing the risk of a fire.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the regulator and test the propane system for leaks, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 4, 2021. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).