RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Issue 1627

Today’s thought

“The whole secret of a successful life is to find out what is one’s destiny to do, and then do it.” —Henry Ford

On this day in history: June 22, 1942

The Pledge of Allegiance is formally adopted by the U.S. Congress.



U.S./Canadian border remains closed

The United States has extended Covid-19 restrictions on non-essential travel at land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico until July 21, according to a tweet from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Tip of the Day

A good set of pliers is essential

An essential part of the RV toolbox is a good set of pliers. Now, you can get a complete set (the ones in the photo are from Amazon ), which is economical and functional, or you can pick individually. I like a set like this, as I can think of a time where I have used each one.

The channel locks are ideal for any plumbing connection or nut/bolt that you need a little more leverage on. Needle nose are great for wiring jobs. Electricians’ pliers and wire snips are essential for doing electrical work. Lastly, general-purpose pliers help when securing fasteners. — Chris Dougherty, RVIA certified technician

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Jayco Seismic 4113 Fifth Wheel Toy Hauler. He writes, “The objective of this design is almost like a giant party yacht – but with three axles and two bathrooms.” We like the sound of that! Read more here.

Is this your RV?

Hiker dies of extreme heat! Let this be a warning

Let this be a reminder that summer is upon us and days are heating up. Last Saturday at about 1:15 p.m., a hiker in the Grand Canyon was reported experiencing heat illness. The 53-year-old backpacker was on a multi-day backpacking trip from the Hermit to Bright Angel Trail. Hiking down the Hermit Trail on Friday, she became disoriented and later unconscious. A day later, she died; the cause of death is believed to be heat-related. On June 20 the high temperature at Phantom Ranch was approximately 115°F (46°C).

We do not want to own this RV. Nope.

Road Atlas: Adventure Edition

This highly rated National Geographic Road Atlas: Adventure Edition is certainly one to love. The atlas has up-to-date road maps for all 50 states, plus Canada and Mexico. Cities and metro areas include popular attractions and points of interest. The atlas also acts as a guidebook to National Parks and the top 100 adventure destinations.

Reader poll

How do you feel about handling non-poisonous snakes?

Do you love the slithery creatures or do they scare the pants off you? Vote here.

Quick Tip

Hurricane coming your way?

If you ever get pinned down with your RV when a hurricane is headed your way, here’s a tip about how to help minimize the storm from blowing your RV every which way (including upside down). Fill all your holding tanks – fresh water, gray water and black water (water is fine in the latter: no need to spend lots of time sitting on the pot!). The extra water weight will make the RV heavier, thus slightly more difficult for the storm to topple or blow to points unknown. Of course, if you can drive or tow your RV away from the storm, that’s best. If you are forced to stay in the area, maybe get a hotel room and hope when you return that the RV is where you left it. Check out our directory of RV parks (and other locations) with storm shelters.

Not enough power to run your air conditioner? Think again!

Website of the day

8 of History’s Weirdest Jobs

You’ll love this list of 8 of the weirdest jobs in history. For example, at one time you might have earned your living as a “knocker upper.” What’s that? You’ll have to visit the website to find out!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 11 percent say they have dropped something down their RV’s toilet by mistake

• 33 percent prefer to stay at a campsite with a fire pit

• 23 percent would prefer to camp at a campground that does not allow dogs

Recipe of the Day

Watermelon Lime Frosty/Margarita

by CC MCCART-FROST from Guatay, CA

Amp up your summer sipping with this frosty margarita. It’s a refreshing way to enjoy fresh watermelon in a drink. Sweet and tangy, make a batch of these when you’re sitting poolside. This is definitely an adult-only cocktail.

How good does that look? Get the recipe and whip one up!

Trivia

Have you ever wondered how the “84 Lumber” chain of stores got its name? It’s from the unincorporated village of Eighty Four in Pennsylvania, located 20 miles south from Pittsburgh. The company was founded there in 1956. Today it owns and operates more than 250 stores throughout the USA.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“CoCo. Don’t let her small size fool you. She loves humans, but let any other animal around and she’ll readily announce who’s the boss, whether it’s a full-grown deer, Great Dane, or a squirrel. She’s the perfect travel companion and loves being on the road… I swear, there’s a person in there.” —Cynthia Darby

Watch Now!

Leave here with a laugh

You will fall to the floor laughing when you play this 13-second video. Grandpa has some pretty strong feelings about which wine he prefers. Do not miss this. Do not!

