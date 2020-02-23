The dysfunctional RV industry and you. Parts 1 & 2

PART ONE

This originally appeared in Issue 936 of RVtravel.com, posted February 22, 2020.

By Chuck Woodbury

EDITOR

For nearly 20 years I have written an essay in this space almost every week. For 15 years before that I wrote them for my quarterly “on the road newspaper” Out West and for newspapers worldwide via syndication by The New York Times.

I traveled by RV all those years, but until RVtravel.com came along in the late 1990s, I didn’t write much about RVing other than an occasional mention that I traveled in a motorhome. The late Charles Kuralt, CBS TV’s beloved on-the-road correspondent, did the same. He called his motorhome a “bus.” You see, back then travel with an RV was not cool, just the opposite. A recreational vehicle was “Grandma and Grandpa’s Playhouse.” My 30-something baby boomer friends wanted nothing to do with one; backpacking was the thing. RVing was for old people. I was an oddball, out there hanging out with people my parent’s age. The most popular RV bumper sticker of the day was “We’re Spending Our Children’s Inheritance.”

I got to know these older folks well. I was “the kid,” and was treated like a son. I enjoyed a lot of free dinners from senior citizens who felt sorry for me being alone. And then one day I woke up and time had passed and I was no longer the youngster, but the same age as those “grannies and grandpas” of yesteryear. You want to know something? Today’s older RVers are indistinguishable from those of 30 years ago, only the equipment has changed.

ONE BIG DIFFERENCE TODAY is that RVing is suddenly very trendy. Millennials are standing in line to buy one. Most buy cheap ones that will fall apart in five to ten years, if not sooner. Truth be told, some of those entry-level RVs are seriously defective right off the sales lot but need significant work that can take weeks or months. The RV industry announced just this week that the average repair at an RV dealership takes 21 days. That’s just the average.

The overall dependability of new RVs has never been worse. In a reader poll we conducted in 2017, 22 percent of our readers rated the workmanship on their RVs as poor or terrible. That’s one out of five. If that same percentage held true for manufacturers of cars, TVs, bicycles or furniture, the companies would go bust.

Today’s buyers, with stars in their eyes, get suckered by high pressure salespeople into financing their RVs for 15 or 20 years. Camping World has perfected the art of selling long-term loans. “Oh, we can afford $400 a month,” the would-be buyers say. They forget about taxes, insurance, registrations, maintenance, storage fees (53% of RVtravel readers pay to store their RV) and replacement parts (like new tires at least every seven years). Meanwhile RV industry flacks send out an annual news release citing statistics that “prove” that travel by RV is the cheapest way to take a vacation. That, my RVtravel friend, is a bald-faced lie! I took a class in college titled “Lying with Statistics,” where I learned you can make a case for anything by twisting the data.

Consider this: You buy a new RV, finance it, and use it a month a year, which is typical with Millennials and others who are still working (many, if not most, will use it even less). The rest of the time the RV sits, often at the mercy of the elements. All the while the owner makes monthly payments and pays other RV-related expenses.

Under those circumstances, get out your calculator and figure out the annual cost of owning the RV, and then apply that to the one month you used it. How much did that one month really cost you? Don’t forget to figure the RV’s depreciation of $500–$1,000 a month (conservative, ballpark figure that is often much higher).

Now compare that to taking a car trip, camping in a tent with an occasional motel stay, and otherwise being frugal. When you return home, your trip expenses are finished. I don’t think many people finance a tent for 15 years. Compare an RV vacation with renting an Airbnb cottage at the ocean. When you return home, no more payments until you take your next trip.

I suggest that if you travel three months or more a year with an RV and compare the cost to staying in hotels, the RV could be the less expensive way to take a “vacation” (and, of course, a whole lot more convenient and comfortable). But for the industry to boast that RV travel is the “least expensive way to take a vacation” is a joke. Sad to say, the advertising-dependent RV industry media prints this nonsense because it’s free copy and it makes their advertisers happy. Who cares about facts?

PART TWO

Fifty-eight percent of all Americans don’t or can’t pay off their credit cards each month according to a Federal Reserve report. Half of those say they pay the minimum amount due, which can stretch out 15 or 20 years or more if they put away their credit card “right now!” My Visa business account had a balance of $5,984 last month. If I were to make only the minimum monthly payment of $118 it would take 19 years to pay off the balance. The total amount I would pay would be $11,070!

So do you think that all of today’s wide-eyed RV buyers who finance a cheap or even modest-priced RV for 15 or 20 years will make their payments right on time each and every month? And they’ll need to do it month after month for all those years — 240 months — 7,200 days — after their cheap RV falls apart and can’t even be used. Sure, they could sell it, but they’d almost always need to come up with cash to pay off the loan.

Pause for one second: Where were you 20 years ago? Maybe you’ve been paying a home mortgage for all that time, but what else? What if you had to make monthly payments for an RV that probably quit working properly years before? And, of course, unlike a home which is probably worth a whole lot more in 20 years, an RV is worth practically nothing!

Do you think that, just maybe, the economy might nosedive once or twice in the next 15 or 20 years, or an RVer might get laid off a job, or get sick and lose the job, or maybe one of his or her children or spouse would be diagnosed with a terrible disease and his or her savings could make the difference between life and death? Would you really care about making your RV payments on time if that was you? Personally, without a moment’s hesitation, I’d help my family member and forget about RV payments. What’s more important?



Is all this just doom and gloom on my part? No way. It’s based on my 35 years of RV travel and two decades of inhaling nearly every article written about RVing, attending a hundred RV shows, hanging out with my RV industry buddies and fellow writers, and talking to thousands of RVers, consoling some of them. Heck, long ago, I spent three years as a TV pitchman for a Northwest RV dealer. I sat in on sales meetings and saw how things work from a dealer’s perspective. To me, that seems like another life ago. I was a different person. I needed money. I’d say about anything. You do things when you’re desperate that you may not be proud of another time. All the dealer cared about was selling as many RVs as possible, whether the customer could afford it or not.

Then I got to the point where bill collectors no longer hounded me, and I could start being more selective in what I said, wrote and did. But, still, I was a pretty good cheerleader for the RV industry. Until two or three years ago.

I recall an older woman who emailed me awhile back. “Help me,” she said. She told me she and her husband had bought a new luxury motorhome, but he had died just months later. “I can’t drive it myself,” she said. “But when I tried to sell it, I was told I’d need to come up with $80,000 to pay off the loan. I don’t have that kind of money!”

THIS HAPPENS. Will it happen to you? Probably not. But imagine the horror an RVer must feel when he or she is in such a pickle, whether they’re “upside down” $80,000 or just $5,000. If you don’t have the money, you’re in trouble — and have fun with the bill collectors! Nearly 20% of our readers reported recently that if they sold their RV they would need to come up with extra money to pay off the balance on the loan.

In all the years I have explored America by RV, I have observed and studied the RV lifestyle. In 2013, the RV Industry Association named me its “Distinguished Journalist of the Year” for all I had done to promote RVing. I seldom did it intentionally; it’s just that my joy of traveling with an RV came through in everything I wrote or said. If you had seen the segment on me on the Today Show or on ABC World News Tonight (22 million people viewed that), or had seen me interviewed on the Charlie Rose Show when it was on late-night on CBS, or read the flattering story about me in People Magazine, you would have thought, “What a life! I wish I could do that.”

I know damn well I “sold” a lot of RVs through all that media coverage!

Few people could live that life, though. There were no cell phones, no laptop computers, no Internet. It was close to impossible to be a nomad and earn a living. The fact that I pulled it off with my unique “roaming” newspaper was why I got all the media attention. I was a rarity.

Then communication technology evolved. And so did RVs. They now had slideouts, built-in TVs, and then washer/dryers (22% of our readers have them), dishwashers, stereo systems, 65-inch high-def TVs, outdoor kitchens, built-in vacuum cleaners, heated floors, wine coolers and the ever-important built-in doggie bowl. Websites popped up to help nomad RVers find jobs along the road.

During the recession of 2008, dozens of RV makers went belly-up or were gobbled up by Thor or Forest River. Those little guys, by and large, had cared about the RVs they built and their customers, whose names they often knew. Then, just like that, they were gone.

Thor, Forest River and to a lesser extent Winnebago (who together now control 85 percent of the RV manufacturing market) are all about the bottom line and pleasing their stockholders. Their job is to make RVs that sell. Period. What the buyers of those RVs do with them after that is not important. If there are not enough campsites to accommodate them, so be it. That’s not their problem. Oh, they pay lip service to it, but they truly don’t care.

The RV industry I refer to includes the RV Industry Association (RVIA), RV manufacturers, RV dealers and campgrounds and their national associations. Each looks out for its own interests. The RV Industry Association earns $100 (plus or minus some depending on the type of RV) for every new RV sold. When RV sales drop from 500,000 a year to 400,000, which has happened recently, they lose $10 million dollars. So it’s pretty easy to see why they want to sell as many RVs as possible. They do not care about the quality of the RVs unless bad press starts affecting sales. They don’t care if there aren’t enough campgrounds for the new buyers. There’s always good ol’ Walmart. But how many GoRVing TV commercials or magazine ads have you seen that show a happy couple camping in a parking lot?

In my 20s, before I bought my first RV, I dreamed of traveling on beautiful back roads, camping by trout steams and the ocean shore. I don’t even recall dreaming about staying in a parking lot (although I did at times because I was so poor). It was pretty easy back then to find free public campgrounds.

The campground industry association (ARVC) represents RV park owners. Its job is to help its 3,000 members run their businesses better so they can earn more money. Nothing wrong with that. But the industry association cares only about its members, not you and me and our serious problems finding campsites without making reservations months, even years in advance.

THE LAST THING AN RV PARK OWNER WANTS is for another park to open up down the road. That would be a very good thing for RVers because we’d have a better chance of finding an available campsite in the area. But for the original park owner, it just means unwanted competition and more work and probably expense to fill its campsites.

Have you ever been to a town with one gas station? In most cases, the gas price is sky high. Right? But what happens if another station opens? The original station’s ability to set its own “take it or leave it” price is over. The locals will soon find reduced prices at the pump because of the competition. It happens with RV parks, too.

The fact is, no national organization is dedicated to representing the concerns of RV owners. None. Zippo. The Good Sam Club once did a decent job, but it now only looks out for the concerns of its money-hungry CEO Marcus Lemonis (who once called Good Sam members “marketing tools”). Today, RVtravel.com is about as close as it gets, but we can only do so much, most importantly raise as much awareness as we can of problems. We’re making progress, but we’re a little fish in a big pond. Thank goodness for our members, our voluntary subscribers, whose support allows us to say what we want, and not just toot the horn of advertisers to get their money.

