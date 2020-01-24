A campground in the clouds and a slice of pie. Paradise!

By Emily Schneider

Note from the RVtravel.com staff: Emily wrote in telling us about her favorite campground, Campfire Lodgings, outside her favorite place, Asheville, NC. Do you have a favorite campground? If so, email Emily (the RVtravel.com staff member Emily, not Emily Schneider!) at emily (at) rvtravel.com.

Four-season camping in the Blue Ridge Mountains, minutes from the fabulously hippie city of Asheville, seems like an anomaly. Campfire Lodgings in North Asheville, North Carolina, checks all the boxes. This campground is open year-round with full hookups, all sites are mountain top, and it is set on 100 beautifully wooded acres. As a bonus, Campfire Lodgings is only ten minutes from downtown Asheville. After you discover a café devoted entirely to pie and settle around a mountain top campfire as the clouds roll in, you might skip the Biltmore. If it still sounds too good to be true, reviews are posted on Campendium and they are all five stars.

Campfire Lodgings is located on Goldview Knob in the small town of Woodfin, North Carolina. The focus at this campground is the view and natural landscape. Don’t be surprised if you see turkeys wandering around. Campfire Lodgings has 29 RV sites categorized as deluxe or premium, the main difference being the view. Premium sites boast an “unobstructed view of the mountains and valley” while the deluxe sites are surrounded by trees. We were perfectly happy with our deluxe site and view of the trees. There is an overlook area with chairs across from the bathhouse for everyone to enjoy views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, river and valley. Campfire Lodgings has options for your non-RV friends too including tent sites, yurts, cabins, and a house that sleeps six. Pets are allowed at this campground as well.

Don’t let the mountain top location deter you. We drove our 5th wheel up Goldview Knob without issue. The road is windy but wide. Follow the directions and drive slowly.

Ready to book? You must submit a request online using the reservation form on Campfire Lodging’s website. There is no online booking, and you cannot choose your own site. The office does respond quickly to online requests. As for pricing, premium sites are more expensive than deluxe sites. All rates are based on two people and all extra people incur an additional daily charge. For our family of five, this made our rate $12 more per night! I think that’s a perfect excuse to leave the kids behind next time…

At some point, you will pry yourself from the campfire and venture down the mountain. A few miles up the road, in the Reynolds Village shopping area, you’ll find the charming Baked Pie Company. Not only do they specialize in pie, but they have also invented the “pie flight.” The flight features three generous slices of pie and a scoop of ice cream. I ordered a pie flight and did not share a single bite! Flavors include classics such as lemon meringue and apple crumb as well as lesser-known varieties such as shoofly and buckeye. The flavors are posted daily on their Facebook page.

Emily and her husband are 5th wheel owners living in Richmond, Kentucky, with their three children. To see the RVEngineer in action, find the RVEngineer on YouTube.

