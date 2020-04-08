A promise between Gary the guitar guy and Mike the keyboard guy

By Mike Sokol

Promises to keep …

I just ran across a guitar pick that Gary Bunzer gave me at the last Hershey RV Show, with a promise that for the next show I was going to bring along my keyboard and a sound system for us to jam together out in the parking lot somewhere (if they won’t give us a room).

Yes, Gary is quite the guitar player and music buff and he always has guitar picks in his pocket. I just didn’t expect to get one with his own face printed on it.

So here’s hoping that the power of prayer and music can help Gary get well, and we can get a jam session going soon. (The next Hershey RV Show, America’s Largest RV Show, is set for September 16-20, 2020.)

Let’s keep this promise, Gary.

