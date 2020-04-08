RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1314

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Coronavirus Updates for RVers

Because so much is happening, and so fast, we are separating our daily coronavirus news updates into its own file.

There is so much interest now on how the virus is impacting our lives as RVers, our staff is devoting more time to keeping you informed of critical matters that affect how you use and travel with your RV.

Read today’s coronavirus news updates for RVers.

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Learn about park closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Your input requested.

If you are a member of an RV club or are affiliated with an RV-related event would you please let us know if its gatherings, meetings, etc., are cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus? We’ll pass along the info to our readers. We appreciate any news related to RVing that’s being affected by the virus. Please submit it here. Thank you!

RV Life in a Coronavirus World: “We are all ‘star-stuff'”

We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days.

“I cannot claim to be truly self-isolated because my wife is with me and our neighbors are with us – at arm’s length. But, of course, life is different now and for a while, so the best I can offer in terms of adaptation is this: Look up at the stars on a clear night and consider Carl Sagan’s reflection that we are all star-stuff…” Continue reading Gary’s insightful story.

Tip of the Day

Get started in boondocking with these essentials

By Greg Illes

Have you been thinking about going “off the grid” but are unsure how to get started? Like most of us, you don’t want to hazard your family’s safety or comforts, but you’d really like to try a few nights away from an RV park (especially now that so many are closed or restricted), perhaps out under the desert stars or next to a mountain stream. And with parks and campgrounds closed for who-knows-how-long, maybe you’ll find a boondocking area nearby to hole up in for awhile until we’re again allowed to roam around this great country of ours.

You need only a few “tools” to boondock successfully, and some of those tools are mental rather than physical. Proper knowledge and preparation will take you a long way – and back. Continue reading.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Dead RV battery issue leaves owner in the dark

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a letter from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor regarding dead house batteries. The RVer made sure the power switch for the batteries was off when he stored the coach, but within a week or so the batteries were depleted. He couldn’t find anything left on to cause this, and asked how to troubleshoot the problem. Read Chris’ reply.

Yesterday’s featured article: How to help avoid roof water damage

Reader poll

*Editor’s note: We know we asked a similar question a few weeks ago, but things are changing quickly so we thought we’d ask again…

Readers tell us

If asked to self-isolate, will you do so in a traditional home or an RV? See what fellow RVers said here.

The motorhome that launched Winnebago

The Winnebago F-19 debuted in 1967 with a price tag of less than $5,000, half that of other motorhomes at the time. This was the motorhome that brought Winnebago to the public eye as the first affordably priced motorhome. Watch the video.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Say goodbye to pinhole leaks in slideout covers!

“Flex Seal rubberized paint spray is perfect for renewing a slide cover that has developed a bunch of pinhole leaks from age. I had multiple leaks in my bedroom slide cover, so I sprayed it 3 years ago and it never sprung a leak after that even after rolling the cover in/out over 200 times.” You can buy some of this stuff here. — Thanks for the tip, Fred Burns!

Random RV Thought

If you have enough gas in your RV or tow vehicle, take it out for a drive at sunset. Turn off the GPS and drive down back roads looking for a pretty place to watch the sky change colors. Turn on the GPS once it gets dark, and head back “home.”

Nikon School Online

Nikon is offering their online photography classes for free during the month of April (we’re sorry we’re not seeing this sooner!). Now is a great time to learn new photography skills, so enjoy these classes while you can.

