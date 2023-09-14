Acadia National Park preparing for Hurricane Lee, closes campgrounds

BAR HARBOR, MAINE (September 14, 2023) – To ensure the safety of park visitors, the National Park Service (NPS) will close several areas of Acadia National Park tomorrow, Friday, September 15, in preparation for Hurricane Lee.

On Friday at 5 p.m., the Park Loop Road from the Sand Beach Entrance Station to the end of the one-way section at Stanley Brook Road, and the one-way section of the Schoodic Loop Road starting at Frazer Point will be closed to motor vehicles until further notice.

All park campgrounds will close on Friday at 10 a.m., including Blackwoods, Seawall, Schoodic Woods and Duck Harbor (Isle au Haut) until further notice.

As a result of the closures, some of the Island Explorer bus service will be disrupted. There will be no service starting on Friday until further notice on the Blackwoods (#10), Tremont (#11), and Schoodic (#8) routes. There will be no service starting at 5 p.m. on Friday until further notice on the Sand Beach (#3) and Loop Road (#4) routes. During this time, the Southwest Harbor (#7) route will terminate and turn around at Manset. For more information, please visit the Island Explorer website.

As the storm subsides, the NPS will assess safety conditions and reopen these areas as soon as possible. Visitors should stay back from the ocean’s edge to avoid rogue waves that can wash people out to sea even in the aftermath of the storm. Visitors should also be aware of high winds that can cause trees and branches to fall. Visitors should exercise caution while visiting the park throughout the weekend.

Information on current conditions is available on the park’s website and social media.

##RVT1122b