Inspecting a worn out RV rack and pinion slide out system

By Dustin Simpson
Welcome to In the RV Shop with Dustin. Today, I want to talk about what you don’t see on your RV rack and pinion slide out system. How often do we miss everything underneath the slide out unit? For the most part, these areas are hidden between the frame and you are unable to visually inspect them.

Today, we caught “the Biggin'” working on a living room slide out on a 2007 Winnebago Voyage. This slide system consists of two screw-driven rams powered by electric motors that are digitally linked together to allow the slide to go in and out evenly.

In most cases, the RV owners will hear things that creek, pop and drag. If you are hearing a new sound, it’s time to take it to the shop for inspection.

The problem that we came across in this unit was the Kwikee plastic nut Acme Screw that runs on the shaft failed. We found an out-of-sync code, which, when the nut threads broke, caused the Acme Screw to spin freely while the forward ram screw moved the slide. Luckily it did not break down in the out position or cause additional damage to the slide out.

Lower Acme Screw hole is all worn out and the above is the new replacement.

Over time, all plastic tends to become brittle with age, and other factors like the slide out room may have been out of adjustment or dry from lack of maintenance. In addition to vibration, running the room in and out over time causes wear.

New Acme Screw.
An example of everything broken down is how many things can fail just on this system on one side.

We wanted to show you some examples of issues In the RV shop. Let this serve as a reminder to do your regular preventive maintenance. Please make sure to clean and lube slide assemblies and wiper seals, and make sure to inspect all the seams and sealants. Also, don’t forget to check those slide out toppers, too. It’s our job to try and help you maintain what you have, not sell you a new one!

Please follow us on YouTube, and see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.

Thank you,
Dustin

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
