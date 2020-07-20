Adjust refrigerator temperature – and keep freezer the same

By Jim Twamley

Here’s one of life’s funny little questions: What is that thingy on the metal fin inside my refrigerator? I never thought much about it except when I tried to clean around it. It slides up and down on the fin and has a wire attached to it.

Turns out this little guy is a temperature sensor, properly termed a “thermistor.” It tells your refrigerator to keep working or to relax for a while.

Ben Lukacek, a Master Certified RV Technician at Best Buy RVs, did a Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI) on our coach some time back. He explained to me that if I want the refrigerator compartment to be cooler I can adjust the temperature by moving this plastic strip up on the metal fin. This way you are able to keep the temperature in your freezer constant while raising or lowering the temperature in your refrigerator compartment separately. Mind you, this little plastic strip is found on Dometic refrigerators.

If your refrigerator is a Norcold model, it, too, has a thermistor. It appears a little different, being metallic, and at times (depending on the age of your fridge) a little rusty. Your thermistor, according to Norcold, should live on the second fin from the right. Put it on the wrong fin, you can have problems keeping your reefer happy.

