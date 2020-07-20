This weekend we published an article called, “Instant Pots aren’t your mother’s pressure cooker” and it got us thinking: Do you own an Instant Pot?
We’ve been seeing these neat kitchen appliances pop up across the Internet like crazy, and as writer Silvana Clark mentions in the article above, the Facebook community surrounding Instant Pots and Instant Pot recipes is huge!
Should we buy one? Do you already have one? Do you want one? Vote in the poll below, and of course please leave a comment telling us your experiences with your/an Instant Pot. Have a favorite recipe? Leave that too!
On the instapot cooking dinner in it right now
I own a 6 quart Instant Pot Duo and a 3 quart Instant Pot duo plus a Ninja Foodi and a Ninja Foodie grill. Stove/oven is very seldom turned on any more. Almost ever meal is cooked in one of these four devices.
Swapped out my crock pot for an IP Duo. Much more versatile! Use at least three times a week.
I don’t own an Instant Pot but my daughter-in-law does and cooks many of our meals in it. I owned a pressure cooker in days of yore. I liked it and used it a lot (at that time it was highly recommended for sailboats as a way of saving fuel). I don’t think we will get one for the motor home because of the problem of storing it, and mostly because my wife doesn’t trust them.
We have looked at them but are trying” Not” to buy anything made in China. If we really don’t need it we are not buying.
Yes I got one. Love that the one I have is a multipurpose oven type. I like to bake in the oven but during the summer it was too hot to use it. The instant pot doesn’t take as long nor heats the whole rv as the oven did. Finding recipes online is very helpful. The size makes it easy to stow away when traveling. A great product .
I have a pressure cooker and a crockpot I use at home from time to time but ever in my motorhome. In that it’s the BBQ or stove.
No Instant Pot but do have and use a pressure Cooker.
I don’t own an Instant Pot but am the 10 year owner of a counter top Electric Pressure Cooker (commonly known as a multicooker) which looks and performs like an Instant Pot.
No idea how you want me to answer the question. Are you asking about the brand or the function?
There wasn’t a correct answer for me, so I will add it down here.
I had one that I used regularly. It was passed down to my daughter-n-law when I moved up and on to the Ninja Foodi.
Love my Foodi.
Use our 6 qt at home and in trailer. Bought instant pot bible cookbook. It’s a space saver for us because we can do without so many pans in trailer.
I have one I use at home all the time. The best thing I’ve found to cook in it is fresh vegetables, soups and stews. The veggies are flavorful and the soups and stews turn out just like you cooked them in the crockpot for hours, but in a lot less time. I’ve tried roasts and poultry, but I didn’t like how they turned out. I’ve also tried to cook pork roasts in barbecue sauce for pulled pork sandwiches and it turned out a little too greasy for my taste. So I’ll just stick to the veggies, soups and stews. I’ve never used it camping though, that’s what Dutch ovens are for 🙂
We have a love hate relationship with this product. Sometimes it works as normal and other times, no go! Seems to have a problem with making the steam and it is relying on a little rubber seal that seems to have a mind of it’s own! UGH!
We have 4 of them plus the Instant Pot Air Fryer and Blender. While they get used regularly we still cook with pots, pans, skillets and on the barbie. When we travel the IP and slow cooker are in use with some cooking on the stove. Love that we can cook with the IP outdoors.
Now, we have one at home and use it all the time. As far as camping, nope. We grill and cook outside. Perhaps if we fulltimed it would be different, but not in our case.
Based on your article last week I ordered the 3 qt and expect delivery this week. I like that it has an automatic lock in the lid. Will join the FB group to learn more. Excited!
Don’t forget YouTube! The resources for Instant Pot is huge, not just the ladies. And so many videos. Look up “six sisters instant pot” with Google search and you will see recipes, videos etc.
I follow most of my stuff on YouTube for Instant Pot.
I didn’t know anything. I have the blender, air fryer, omni oven/air fryer, gem slow cooker and my favorite the Ultra. Soon I’m thinking of getting their air fryer attachment for the Ultra…
Have a great day 🙂✝️
I have used the insta pot a few times, but never camping. I like to return to rugged when camping and instant is not in the mix.
No, i couldn’t identify one if sitting in front of me: we should be winding down at our age and quit buying all that crap. I look around the house and see stuff we haven’t used in a long time. I wonder what will happen to it all? Anyone need a teeter? A portable ice maker ? A 19″ black and white tv? You know where I’m going with this.
Garage sale? Is that where you are going? 😉🤪🙃
I have owned the same crock pot for decades and love it for a variety of purposes. Don’t need the pressure cooker option that the Instant Pot offers.
My Mother-in-law was a pressure-cooker chef. I’m not sure she ever cooked ANYTHING any other way. And everything she produced was limp and soggy and way overdone. I’m sure these are wonderful. After all we do use a crock pot fairly often. But I’m in NO hurry to find out!