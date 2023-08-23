A more affordable Super C—Coachmen Entourage 330DS

One of the fun things about attending the FROG International Rally in Goshen, Indiana, is that many of the divisions of Forest River bring out their latest and forthcoming models for people to check out. Included in the units on the floor was a Coachmen Entourage 330DS, a “Super C RV” that Coachmen’s rep, Nick Venice, described as specifically targeting the more affordable side of that market.

A strong foundation

Despite being aimed more at the affordable side of the Super C market, this one has some features that will make a difference to buyers. Chief among those might be the upgraded suspension with SumoSprings® at the front.

The construction of the RV portion is a vacuum laminated build with aluminum framing and Azdel substrates to reduce the likelihood of water damage.

The unit I saw is based on the Chevrolet Silverado 5500 series chassis and incorporates four-wheel-drive (or is that six-wheel-drive, since the back axle is a dually?). One of the impressive things about this chassis is serviceability, where the entire nose of the truck flips up easily for servicing the Duramax diesel engine.

Fluids are contained in translucent containers so you can easily check levels without climbing into the engine bay. It’s a solid design.

This chassis is also built to tow up to 10,000 pounds and features an integrated brake controller and four- and seven-pin wiring harness.

You can also opt for an International chassis if you prefer.

More features

The unit I saw had the optional power theater seats and these just looked upscale—more automotive-style than what I’d expect in an RV. I liked them.

Unusual for a Super C is the fact that the standard couch or optional theater seats face a “J”-shaped dinette. That dinette incorporates a table that can be rotated so it can accommodate people of various girths, or be used as a desk or dining table.

Longtime readers will note that I always prefer a table that’s free-standing, but this isn’t a bad second place finish.

The bedroom is where I really liked this unit, as there is a wall of cabinets and drawers that afford a great deal of space for stuff. As if all this storage wasn’t enough, the TV also flips up for additional storage. I betcha most burglars might not realize that the TV flips up.

Not that you should go camping with burglars, mind you.

Beneath that TV I also found a combo washer-dryer, so now you have a way to handle laundry day without stepping outside.

Bathroom bisects the RV

The bathroom in this rig is between the bedroom and the main living space. I know some of you don’t like having the bathroom bisect the rig—I do. It means that one person can sleep in while the other one writes RV reviews, for example.

But there is a good amount of space around the toilet on the camp side and also a sink. All the counter tops throughout this rig are solid surface. The toilet is of the macerator variety so, yes, number two can go up hill.

On the other side is a shower which I found to be spacious enough and which incorporates a Showermi$er. That saves water by redirecting it back into the fresh water tank while you wait for it to get hot.

There should be plenty of hot water in this thanks to a demand-based water heater.

If you’re bringing others to enjoy the journey, there is a cab-over bunk that is rated for 800 pounds. Wow. Your friends truly could be the Kool-Aid guy and Big Boy Bob but, you know, just don’t call the Kool-Aid guy from the other side of a wall. At least Bob brings a burger.

Boondocking and travel access

The back bedroom won’t be accessible with the slide in, as the king-sized bed does have to be lifted and bent slightly to accommodate the movement of the slide. The bed isn’t quite a bendy bed, but you won’t be able to use it with the slide in either.

Coachmen says that the main compartment’s seating accommodates seven buckled occupants. I saw at least one child safety seat restraint in the forward-facing section of the J-lounge.

Of course, off-grid camping is a strong suit of many motorized, rigs with this one having four-wheel-drive. There’s also an on-board generator, but this incorporates a single 200-watt solar panel. That likely won’t keep up with the 12-volt Furrion refrigerator, but at least you don’t have to run the inverter to operate the fridge.

There is also a provision to add additional solar panels.

My thoughts

There are a few things I saw that were head scratchers on this and, of course, the small oven is one of those things. There were also two spots with small, pointless vent fans, but then a high-performance vent fan over the bunk and in the back bedroom.

I was told that you can get either a full body paint package or a more traditional RV finish—which is a bit less garish and also about $10,000 less. One more thing: While the interior on this one featured darker woods, apparently newer models will have lighter colors.

Also good was the lack of furnace vents in the floor of this rig.

Overall, the number of features in this RV along with the capabilities it has really make it worth looking at if you’re looking for something like a Super C. Typically, something that is more focused on price feels like it is—and this doesn’t. Being Coachmen’s first foray into the Super C field, I think they did a good job.

One of the big reasons people like the Super C RVs is their ability to tow and, with a 10,000-pound tow hitch and seven-pin connector and brake controller, this one lives up to the potential of a chassis like this.

