Great RV Accessories Newsletter #22

Let there be light, RVers! In this issue, we are going to brighten your world by focusing on some nifty RV lighting ideas and accessories, along with some other gear and gadgets we are liking. And a great new book, too!

RV and campsite lighting

Besides the lights that come in your RV, there are other, sometimes better, options. Not to mention, it’s always a good idea to have extra portable light for emergencies or when your RV batteries are running low.

(P.S. if you read the last issue of this newsletter, know that all the portable power stations we reviewed come with built-in LED lights!)

Infinity X1 Hybrid LED lantern—Never run out of light!

What is a hybrid lantern, you ask? It’s one like the Infinity X1 Hybrid Lantern 2800 Lumen that can be charged via a USB port, via a built-in solar panel, or via batteries. Redundant? You bet. But redundancy in a camping lantern is never a bad thing as the last thing you want to run out of when you need it is a light source. Check out our review of the Infinity X1 Hybrid Lantern here.

Save money on LED lights

Replacing your RV’s incandescent bulbs with LED lights is one of the easiest RV upgrades anyone can do, and it will significantly extend your off-grid battery levels. Here’s how to save money on this upgrade.

How to add automatic lighting to your RV storage compartments

Tired of fumbling in the dark every time you need to find something in your RV’s exterior storage compartments? Here’s how to add lighting that automatically comes on when you need it and shuts off when you don’t! See how to add automatic lighting to your RV.

Other stuff we’re liking

The Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor, the perfect size for RVers

Yes, Goldilocks, there is a food processor that is the perfect size for RVers—and this is it! Big enough to get most jobs done, yet small enough to not take up much RV kitchen real estate. I love mine! Check out our Mini-Prep Plus review here.

Products that protect your RV from sunlight

Everyone knows the harmful effects of UV rays on the skin, but not many people realize that those same UV sunlight rays are causing damage and degrading your RV, too.

Check out Dustin Simpson’s RV sunlight protection product recommendations.

Is an electric scooter right for your RV travels?

Let’s talk about those cute new electric scooters for camping. After all, who wants to walk all the way to the camp store when you can hop on a scooter and channel your inner sixth grader? Read more.

The Book Nook: Offbeat Florida

Get ready to go beyond the stereotypical Florida guides we are all used to with Neala McCarten’s fun and quirky new guide to Offbeat Florida. You’ll never look at the Sunshine State the same way again. And if you think you’ve been there and done that when it comes to Florida travel, this book will show you that you definitely haven’t. Check out my Offbeat Florida review here.

Gadget Quick Takes

LuminAID collapsible LED lantern

Save space and give your surroundings a beautiful ambient light in a variety of brightness levels and color. There’s even a candle flicker mode! Lightweight, it folds away for compact, easy storage.

Autumn RVing pillowcases and comforters

The seasons have changed and so can your RV’s bedclothes. Drift off in soothing autumn tones and wishes of happy camping!

Horusdy 30-piece bungee cord assortment

You can never have too many bungee cords and tie-downs around an RV for a multitude of tasks, so why not pick up this handy 30-piece assortment?

Groove gap cleaning tool keeps bugs, dirt and grime out of windows and doors

This small, handheld groove gap cleaner cleans windows, sliding doors, shower door tracks, oven and sink gaps and more. This two-part gadget has a scraper, for scraping up debris and dirt, and a brush, for brushing it away! The elevated handle has finger grips for an easy hold. If it gets dirty, wash it with soap and water and it’s just like new. Learn more or order.

Gear & Gadgets Giggles

There is still PLENTY of time to get yourself properly outfitted for your upcoming Halloween RV festivities. We suggest this shirt as a great way to start. Check out these funny Witches with Hitches shirts.

