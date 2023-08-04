Tour the 2023 Airstream Caravel 16RB: The smallest Airstream!

Join Patrick Botticelli, the Airstream brand manager for Colonial Airstream in Millstone Township, NJ, for a tour of the brand’s smallest travel trailer, the 2023 Airstream Caravel. If you are interested in this trailer, be sure to watch the 40-minute video as Patrick does an outstanding job and goes into pretty much every detail of what the Airstream Caravel has to offer.

This trailer has a lot of details to love. For instance, the back trunk is outfitted with storage bins that can be accessed from inside or outside. Nice!

Another small detail that I love and wish every RV manufacturer would do: The door entrance is angled in such a way that you can simply sweep dirt and debris out the door.

The air conditioner drip tube drains over the spare tire so that it does not leave unsightly drips running down your trailer.

Throughout the trailer, you will find QR codes that you can scan to connect to immediate tech support about that area of the trailer.

The front and back panoramic windows bring lots of light into the small coach and let you enjoy the outdoor ambiance from the comfort of the indoors.

Inside the trailer, you’ll find a large front dinette that can comfortably sleep two adults. I like the way you can arrange the cushions in different configurations for different needs, or tuck some away entirely.

The back bed also sleeps two adults comfortably.

The kitchen features a 2-burner gas cooktop, 12-volt 3.1 cubic feet refrigerator with a small freezer compartment, and a small microwave oven. There is a single stainless steel sink that looks a bit too small to function well in a kitchen.

For a tiny trailer, the wardrobe closet is impressively large.

The small wet bath features a porcelain toilet. Other nice bath features are the shower curtains that help seal off both sides, and a portable retractable clothesline.

More nice features of the 2023 Airstream Caravel

Window awnings on all windows

Steel screen door guards

Wireless backup camera

Outdoor shower

Underbelly waste hose storage tube

Stainless steel front wrap rock guard

Electric hitch jack

Lights are all on dimmer switches

The venting system lets you push air in the trailer where you want it

Precise tank monitors give readouts in percentages

Pillow top memory foam mattress

Downsides of the 2023 Airstream Caravel

I have never been a fan of combining the gray and black water into one tank. I have owned such an RV in the past and this, for me, would be a deal breaker on any in the future. It’s simply not efficient for the type of off-grid RVing I like to do.

Cargo carrying capacity is only 800 lbs., but this is a small trailer.

Both sleeping spaces are east/west beds, meaning the inside person will need to crawl over the outside person to get out of bed.

The kitchen sink looks too small.

Learn more about the Airstream Caravel here.

2023 Airstream Caravel Specs

GVWR: 4300 lbs.

Dry weight: 3500 lbs.

Length: 16’5”

Fresh water: 23 gallons

Combination gray/black water: 30 gallons

13,500 BTU Dometic air conditioner

12,000 BTU furnace

100w rooftop solar panel

1000w pure sine waver inverter

Gerard tankless water heater

Heated tanks under the floor

30-amp power connection

Two propane bottles, 20 lbs. each

Victron solar system

Rear exit emergency hatch

MSRP: $74,000

