Trip planning? Here are the states with the most distracted drivers

Dashboard dining. Rear-view mirror makeup time. Cell phone texting and talking. We once were passed by a driver with an open book propped up on her steering wheel. Whatever the siren call, too often the problem of distracted drivers becomes someone else’s problem. On U.S. roads, chalk up 9 fatalities each day due to distracted drivers. That’s 3,200 plus per year! Where are you most likely to have a “run in” with a distracted driver?

A group called The Assurance IQ Team set out to find out the answer to that question. They surveyed 3,209 U.S. drivers across 44 states and a wide array of demographics from April 25 to May 12, 2023. Why not all 50 states? Not enough folks responded in Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming, so be warned!

Distracted drivers text – Where?

37% of U.S. drivers have texted while driving in the past month. In both Mississippi and New Hampshire, 50% of drivers admit to texting while driving in the past 30 days. Add these states to the “dishonor roll”: Missouri (49%), Alabama (48.1%), and Louisiana (48.1%). Out of those five states, three are located in the Deep South. Not everyone is text-ti-cating. Those states where this distraction is least reported includes: New York, Pennsylvania, Oregon, and New Jersey.

But not all distracted drivers are texting

Mind you, these are “self-reported” behaviors, so maybe because texting is considered such bad behavior, folks would rather ‘fess up to something else. See the chart of the ranking order of bad driving habits. How do they break out?

“Tuning up”: A staggering 68.9% of drivers are guilty of selecting music while behind the wheel. “Goofing with the GPS”: Over half (56.1%) of drivers admit to checking their GPS devices or navigation systems while driving. “Adult conversations”: 54.8% of drivers engage in conversations or interactions with adults who are with them in the vehicle. If your “conversation” borders on the emotional, keeping your eye (and mind) on the road tends to go “bye bye.”

“Dashboard dining”: 37.5% of drivers admit to eating while driving. “Kidding around”: Around 21.1% of drivers report being distracted by their kids while traveling. Conversations, disciplining children, or attending to their needs can divert attention and increase the risk of accidents.

Texting and emailing: Only 19.2% of drivers confessed to texting while driving. Typing, reading, or sending text messages diverts a driver’s attention visually, cognitively, and manually, significantly increasing the chances of collisions. Similarly, around 9.6% of drivers admit to checking their email while driving.

Making a phone call: 18.1% of drivers admit they make calls without using hands-free devices while driving. While seemingly not as dangerous as texting and driving, using handheld devices to make calls requires visual and cognitive attention, leading to distracted driving and decreased reaction times.

You may not need a phone for these behaviors

“Mirror, mirror, on the windshield”: About 11.9% of drivers look at themselves in the mirror while driving. Activities like styling hair or adjusting makeup can divert attention from the road and increase the risk of accidents. Although less common, about 2.1% of drivers apply makeup while driving.

“Tweets and TikToks”: Around 7.4% of drivers look at their social media feeds while driving. Seems unbelievable that someone could think they could scroll through social media or post updates without disaster!

And a few other confessions of distracted drivers

7% of U.S. drivers regularly ignore no-texting laws while driving, yet only 2.9% of drivers have been pulled over while doing so.

20% of drivers don’t know if their state has a law banning texting while driving.

86% of Americans say they would feel unsafe in a car with a driver who was texting, but only 47% of Americans say they would feel unsafe if they were the ones texting while driving.

26% of drivers have driven with AirPods or earphones in their ears.

46% of drivers have honked their horns at another driver who was texting while driving.

Like the watch commander on CHIPS used to intone at the start of every shift: “Be safe out there!” Don’t become a statistic-maker. Keep your mind in the game and come back from your RV trip in one piece.

