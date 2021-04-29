Airstream recalls some motorhomes for fire danger issue

Airstream, Inc. (Airstream) is recalling certain 2021 Interstate 19 class B motorhomes. The wiring harness for the radio may have an undersized wire.

An undersized wire may melt, increasing the risk of a fire which could lead to injury.

Remedy

Airstream will notify owners, and dealers will replace the circuit breaker to limit the current passing through the wire to prevent an overload condition, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 20, 2021. Owners may contact Airstream customer service at 1-877-596-6505 or 1-937-596-6111 ext. 7401 or 7411.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

