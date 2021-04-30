How many people have ever slept in your RV at one time?

Some RVs can sleep a lot of people, like this Keystone with a dual bunk trailer. It sleeps 14! Even this incredible “teardrop” trailer can sleep six! But just because an RV can sleep a lot of people doesn’t mean it should… right?

How many people could sleep (or should we say sleep comfortably) in your RV at a time? Have you actually had that many people sleep inside at any time? If so, were you all comfortable or was it pretty cramped? We’d love to know in the comments!

What’s the most amount of people you’ve had sleep in your RV at once? Please tell us by voting in the poll below (and nope, this doesn’t mean furry friends!).