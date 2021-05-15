Airstream recalls some trailers, cabinet doors could fall off

Airstream, Inc. (Airstream) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Globetrotter travel trailers. The adhesive on the overhead cabinet doors may fail.

If that were to happen, the doors could separate and fall on vehicle occupants, increasing the risk of injury.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and replace the cabinet doors as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 6, 2021. Owners may contact Airstream customer service at 1-877-596-6505 or 1-937-596-6111 ext. 7401 or 7411.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).