May 15, 2021

Editor's corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Welcome to the 1,000th issue of this newsletter. I had planned to make a big deal out of this occasion, but now here I am, Friday at noon, just starting to write. Too many distractions. So I will get to the point.

For most weeks since late September 2001, when I began publishing this newsletter, I have had a deadline to meet — to write this opening essay. Now, after 1,000 issues, I am assigning that responsibility to my daughter, Emily, who will assign the task to our talented writers and freelancers. I believe 20 years of such deadlines is enough for one person. I may contribute on occasion, but infrequently.

I am changing my title to Publisher from “Editor and Publisher.” Emily will take over as editor. She will work with our writers to come up with compelling content for this newsletter, the RVtravel.com website and our other newsletters. Mike Gast, a recent addition to our staff, will serve as news editor.

The mission of this newsletter and our others will be to provide you with information that improves your RVing life. The support of 4 percent of our “member” readers now forms the financial baseline of our operation. Because of their support, we are not beholden to advertisers and can pay our writers fairly. We can write what we believe is important to you, not commercial interests.

THE REAL NUMBERS

The fact is, while this is issue 1,000 of our Saturday newsletter, we have actually produced at least 4,000 newsletter editions since we began 20 years ago. We currently publish 7 regularly scheduled newsletters — about 600 a year — about RVing, some daily, others weekly, bi-weekly or monthly. You can see the list here, and sign up for any you find of interest.

Emily, Diane McGovern and our other editors and writers have now assumed about 90% of the day-to-day operation of this website and its newsletters. For awhile I will act as a “roving outfielder” and step in when others need a helping hand. I’ll work on building our audience, and bringing in select advertisers — those who will leave us alone to write what we wish with no demands to write kind things about them in exchange for their money.

I will work on our new podcast with Scott Linden, and with Mike Gast on expanding our news operation. Several large companies are buying up one RV website or app after another these days. They are interested in you for your “data” — to sell you something. We feel increasing isolated with our “old-fashioned” mission to write honestly, to put our readers first, not commercial interests. It is so easy to sell out by running sponsored posts and/or renting our mailing list (we could earn thousands of dollars every time we did it — but we won’t). We get a half-dozen such pitches a day of one kind or another, and we turn them all down.

I am not retiring and never will. I love what I do too much. But, at age 74, I will slow down, and move into the background. I will still write, but only when I feel I have something to say that I cannot hold inside me. You can fully expect this newsletter and the RVtravel.com website to improve with every month that passes. I will not let our mission veer from providing you and other RVers with honest and helpful information.

If you want to help us improve and expand our efforts on your behalf, and maintain our independence, please consider supporting us with a voluntary subscription. You choose the amount, only what you can easily afford, of course. Please consider the huge amount of valuable information we bring to you, and if we are worthy of your support.

And so I will now sign off after 20 incredible years.

Be safe. Get your shots. Drive safely! And please be respectful of your fellow citizens whose beliefs differ from yours. We are all good, caring people who love our country. Do not bury that with anger. Please!!

And a huge thank you to those of you who have stuck with me through the years. You have allowed me to pursue a wonderful, meaningful career and be myself in the process. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

P.S. Are you an expert on trucks? We’re looking for a writer to cover news and developments about trucks that RVers commonly use to tow their vehicles. If you’re interested, and know trucks inside-out, please let us know.

Today's RV review…

Today, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Alaskan Campers Truck Camper. He writes, “the company started in 1953 and has always made these convertible campers. All of their campers operate via a hydraulic lift to move the top up and down. The company makes both cab-over campers as well as models that just occupy the bed of the truck without covering the cab.” Nifty! Read his review here.

Clintoons • By Clint Norrell

Campground Crowding: Reader blames RV Travel for crowded parks!

More people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before. In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. This week one reader claims it’s sites like RVtravel.com that have caused the overcrowding of campgrounds. Several other readers claim they have no trouble finding campsites, while others share their secrets to arranging their trips without the headaches others are experiencing regarding campground reservations. All that and more here.

Beat the campground reservation crunch: Camp with the animals

By Scott Linden

The “campground crunch” is real. You’ve read about it, and you probably have or certainly will experience the mass of competitors jockeying for a campground reservation. … So, how to avoid the mob scene and find a campsite? Why not go just a bit outside the traditional RV park-campground realm and check out a wildlife refuge? Read all about this great idea!

RV dealers can’t find RVs to sell. How it affects you

By Mike Gast

I recently had the pleasure of sitting in on a conference call with about 20 large RV dealers and a few other “movers and shakers” in the RVing industry. Boy, it was an eye-opener. You’d think that everyone on the call would have been doing celebratory cartwheels over the RV manufacturing shipment numbers for the past four quarters, not to mention the fact that dealers literally can’t keep any of those new RVs on their lots. But the call was filled with cloudy, dark undertones of doom. Continue reading.

Black tank horror story averted: Our RV almost flooded!

By Nanci Dixon

At about two in the morning my husband gets up to use the bathroom and steps into a flood plain. After catching himself from slipping on the wet tile floor, he turns on the light and sees an abundance of water running past the door. Unfortunately, he wakes me up, too. It has been pouring outside nonstop for six hours and our first thought was that the vent was open or it was coming in the air conditioner vents. Nope. Then, I notice that the black water tank was at 100%. It has never been at 100%! Find out what caused the near-disaster, and maybe save yourself from a similar fate.

Reader Poll

Best places to camp by the water this spring

By Julie Chickery

One of the best ways to beat the heat when traveling in your RV is to camp by water. Luckily there are many waterfront campgrounds across the U.S. – from lakes and rivers to reservoirs and the ocean. Below are some budget, moderate, and luxury options for RV camping by the water. Continue reading. (Videos included.)

Tour of the new Sol Dawn trailer with the builder

Forget the brochures, press releases and website hype! Host Scott Linden of the RV Travel podcast goes to the source for a fresh, candid look at the new Sol Dawn trailer from inTech RV. It’s our first video tour of this new RV, with an exclusive walk-around conducted by a company insider. Read more and watch the video here.

Warning: If bit by a tick, there's a 50% chance you'll get Lyme disease

By Gail Marsh

Spring has sprung – several weeks ago! That means adult ticks and their babies (nymphs) are active. Really active! After sheltering under leaves and other decomposing matter, the little blood-sucking creatures are searching for hosts. And that could mean trouble for those of us who enjoy the outdoors. The reason? Ticks carry and transmit disease. Continue reading about Lyme disease and how to lower the risk of contracting it here.

How much money can you really make work camping?

By Julie Chickery

If you are considering work camping, one of the first questions that comes to mind is how much money can you really make? The answer is: It depends. You might be aware that there are “volunteer” jobs where you exchange work for an RV site. However, there are some typical work camping positions that provide a wage as well as other benefits. Learn about them here. (Includes informative videos.)

Stuckey's, an American classic, is back and tastier than ever!

By Gail Marsh

“Relax. Refresh. Refuel.” Turquoise slanted roof. Pecan log rolls. Yep, it’s Stuckey’s! And the iconic Stuckey’s roadside mecca just may be making a comeback! Read some interesting history of Stuckey’s, what’s happening with it now, and a little-known fact about it. Read more, then tell us about your experiences at Stuckey’s in the comments, please.

Did you get a counterfeit copy of a popular RV book from Amazon?

By Mike Gast

A chronic problem with Amazon that has plagued authors and publishers for years has finally made its way to the RV industry. We’re talking about counterfeit books. David Cattelino runs a small publishing house called Roundabout Publications just outside Kansas City, Kansas. It specializes in writing and publishing how-to books, trip guides, and websites for outdoor travel enthusiasts. Continue reading about this ongoing problem and how it can affect not only the purchasers, but especially the legitimate publishers.

No gimmicks here! "The best fudge comes from Uranus!"

By Gail Marsh

This weekend my hubby and I took a drive to Uranus. No kidding. We hadn’t planned on making Uranus our destination. At least, not until we saw the sign. “The best fudge comes from Uranus!” the billboard exclaimed. And so, all of a sudden, we were headed down old Highway 66 (Interstate 44) to the little bitty town of St. Robert, Missouri. Just outside St. Robert is the famous Uranus Fudge Factory. Continue reading.

A Vet's View

Military and military veteran RVers camp differently than others

By Louis Finkle

Veterans engaging in RVing tend to operate as “team members.” That is the conclusion of 15 years attending 200+ RV rallies, musters and meetings at campgrounds. Psycho-sociological factors play important parts in team dynamics. Those who served in military services were conditioned to work as a team. “We got each other’s back” is our refrain. It continues when we meet at campground events. Read more.

RV Repair and Maintenance

with Mark Polk, RV Education 101

• What you should know about buying a used RV

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

By Tony Barthel

Powering safety with the Hughes Power Watchdog

You don’t need a surge suppressor. Until you do. Like a seat belt, or the limit on the bungee cord at the top of the canyon. A lot people have told me that they have been RVing for years and haven’t had a surge suppressor for their RV and everything’s fine. But modern RVs, like so many other things in our lives, are filled with tiny computers that monitor systems and make sure that they’re working properly. Your water heater, refrigerator, air conditioner, and so many other systems have a computer that makes them run. A good spike in the power coming in, or a severe brown-out or over-voltage and those computers are done for. Continue reading.

Finally! A phone mount for car or RV that works and keeps us safe

I would never advocate someone looking at their phone while driving. But I will fully admit that, when a notice comes in, the urge to look is compelling, to say the least. While lots of folks might fault me for this temptation, I’m not alone. … Tony reviews the Nite Ize Steelie phone holders that really work, here.

RVelectricity

By Mike Sokol

How I began writing for RVtravel.com 10 years ago

Dear Readers,

Since this is Chuck’s 1,000th issue of the newsletter, and I’ve probably been around starting with issue 500 or so, now is a good time to circle back to where I first started with RVtravel.com. … Continue reading Mike’s very interesting story, including where Gary Bunzer fits into the whole scheme of things, and what’s coming up for Mike (and you, the readers), here.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

How many watt-hours are in a gallon of gasoline?

Dear Mike,

You keep talking about energy storage for batteries, and energy charging from solar panels, but you’ve never written about how much energy is in a gallon of gasoline for my generator. Any idea? —Karl P.

Read Mike’s response.

RV Tire Safety

Can you change tire size or type on your RV?

By Roger Marble

As an actual Tire Design Engineer, I can assure you that there is more misinformation or partially correct information out there on the internet than technically accurate information. It is true that the original tire selection is the responsibility of the RV manufacturer. The issue is that once the RV is sold it seems that most RV manufacturers have little or no interest in standing behind their choices with any actual warranty service when it comes to tires. Continue reading.

Building an RV Park

We were bank approved! And more good news!

By Machelle James

As I sit down to write this week’s article, I am exhausted. Emotionally and physically. We heard back from the bank and they are going to fund our loan – with conditions. Meaning, we have to have a commercial appraiser come out and estimate what our campground will appraise for once it is completed. … As you may know, your emails and support really made an impact with our banker. She realized what a huge support system we have with our network of friends, family and readers. … Read about this and more exciting news from Machelle here.

RV Short Stop

Small museums make for awesome family RV Short Stops

By Julianne G. Crane

Small museums, like the Idaho Museum of Natural History, often offer a lot to families. They frequently don’t overwhelm children with their physical size. Also, many feature awesome areas where kids can experiment and learn through interactive exhibits. Read more about the Ice Age exhibit and the This is Idaho exhibit at this fascinating museum (great for all ages!) here.

RV Fire Safety

Get people away from fire first

The first rule of RV firefighting is to save lives first and property second. Get yourself and your family to safety before attempting to extinguish a fire. Only if you can do so without endangering yourself or others should you use firefighting aids on hand. Never stay behind or re-enter a burning coach to retrieve anything. Re-emphasize to everyone aboard that objects can be replaced, people can’t.

Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy

Recipe of the Day

Pigs in Egg Roll Blankets

by Linda Dalton from Coconut Creek, FL

Don’t let the combination of ingredients fool you… this twist on pigs in a blanket is super tasty! Once fried, the egg roll wrappers are crunchy. They’re stuffed with baked beans, coleslaw, Sriracha, mustard, cheddar cheese, and a hot dog. Kind of like your favorite parts of a summer barbecue wrapped in an egg roll wrapper. They make a fun appetizer or prepare a few for a small meal.

These sound sooooo yummy! Get the recipe here.

Other recipes featured in this week’s Daily Tips Newsletters:

• Shrimp Au Gratin • Spring Rolls (My Mother’s Recipe) • Easy Cheesy Mexican Stuffed Shells • Grilled Chipotle Chicken Pizza Rolls • Spinach & Ricotta Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

Museum of the Week

Penny Lane Beatles Museum

Dunedin, Florida

A long-time Dunedin, Florida, resident has opened a small museum dedicated to the beloved musical stars, The Beatles. His collection showcases Beatles memorabilia dating back to 1961 and includes everything from puppets and pins to guitars and records from the band. You can even see John’s glasses! If you’re a Beatles fan, hop in the Yellow Submarine and plan your visit.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Bailey, our cute Westie, is getting to know our motorhome and loves the view from the driver’s seat!” —Ken Gregory

Vintage Postcard of the Week

Postcards owned by Colleen and Ed Weum, Pacific Northwest Postcard Club. Read more about their 90,000 postcard collection here.

Trivia

The birthday paradox explains that in a group of only 23 people, there’s more than a 50 percent chance that at least two will have the same birthday. Read more about it here.

Word and Phrase Origins

From the book, Word and Phrase Origins by Robert Hendrickson:

Ring finger. “The name for the fourth finger on the human hand (including the thumb as a finger) has been traced back to about the year 1000. Today it most commonly is given to the fourth finger of the left hand, on which wedding rings are worn (because the left hand is closer to the heart than the right). It was in the past called the leech finger because doctors (a doctor was once called a leech) often used it for testing. One old superstition held that the ring finger could cure any wound it touched.”

Laugh of the Week

Many years ago a man who spent his whole life alone went on a trip to visit a long-lost friend. He had never seen train tracks before, so when he discovered some he followed them. Sure enough, a train came. The engineer blew and blew the train’s whistle but the man didn’t move. The train struck him, sending him to the hospital. After he recovered, he finally made it to his friend’s house. While in the kitchen, he suddenly heard the tea kettle whistling. He grabbed a baseball bat from the closet and proceeded to bash the kettle into an unrecognizable lump of metal. His friend rushed into the kitchen and saw what happened. “Why did you ruin my tea kettle?” he asked. The man replied, “Man, you gotta kill these things when they’re small.”

Leave with a song from the past

Here, from March, 1977, is John Denver singing his hit “Thank God I’m a Country Boy.” And check out his backup band — Johnny Cash, Roger Miller and Glenn Campbell.

