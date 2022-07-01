Airstream trailers recalled for axle separation issue

Airstream, Inc. (Airstream) is recalling certain 2022 Caravel, Flying Cloud, Globetrotter, International and Pottery Barn travel trailers. The 42mm cartridge bearing washer within the hub assembly may crack, causing the hub to separate from the axle wheel end.

Hub separation from the wheel end may cause loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash which could lead to injury or worse.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the 42mm cartridge bearing washer, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 23, 2020. Owners may contact Airstream customer service at 1-877-596-6505 or 1-937-596-6111 ext. 7401 or 7411.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

