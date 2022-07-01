RV Daily Tips. Friday, July 1, 2022

Issue 1895

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Today’s thought

“Don’t wait for a light to appear at the end of the tunnel, stride down there and light the bloody thing yourself.” ―Sara Henderson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day! And to our many readers up north, Happy Canada Day!

On this day in history: 1867 – The Canadian confederation occurred with the passing of the Constitution Act, 1867, where the three separate colonies of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick were united into a single Dominion within the British Empire called Canada.

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

An important safety reminder to torque lug nuts

With Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

Here is an important reminder to torque lug nuts! If your lug nuts are not torqued enough they can become loose and may continue to loosen until they fall off while driving. In any case, driving without one or more functional wheel studs can be dangerous and could result in losing a tire while driving, a situation you do not want to be in!

Read More

Today’s RV review…

Coachmen Pursuit 27XPS—A no-slide Class A

Tony writes, “I think one’s perception of this rig could absolutely be swayed by what you compare it to. Compared to some other Class A rigs, it might fall short. But compared to many Class C and Class B rigs in the same price category, you have a real winner here.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why does the RV’s fresh water smell even with a filter?

Dear Dave,

Why does my RV’s fresh water smell even if I use a filter? —Tom, 2019 Chaparral 2019

Read Dave’s answer

The 1973 Ford Explorer pickup – A wacky RV concept!

By Tony Barthel

The 1970s were an interesting time for the RV world. RV sales were starting to really take off and even the auto industry took note, culminating in GM’s introducing the GMC Motorhome in 1973. The concept Ford Explorer, which was shown at the Chicago Auto Show in 1973, had a tent as part of the design. Therefore, it could be argued that it was a nod to the RV industry. Read more.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

Have you ever stayed the night in your RV in a Costco parking lot?

Tell us here

If you enjoy this newsletter, please help us spread the word! Learn more here. It’s fun!

Quick Tip

Protect outdoor RV power cords with the upside-down bucket mod

Here’s a very inventive solution that fixed this problem entirely for just a few dollars. All that is needed for this RV power cord mod is a bucket that is wide enough to house the RV power cord electrical connection as shown in the picture. Make two holes directly across from each other near the bottom. Be sure to make them large enough so a cord connection can fit through them. Then simply thread the two ends of the RV power cord together inside the bucket and flip it over so the bottom of the bucket protects the connection like an umbrella. The RV power cord will now stay suspended off the ground and protected from water. —From doityourselfRV.com

On this day last year…

Website of the day

AARP Daily Crossword

As AARP says, “A crossword a day keeps the doctor away!” This is a good daily dose of entertainment, and it keeps your brain sharp. Have fun!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

We love when things were practically made for RV life. This is one of those things. Now you can leave your RV in clothes as fresh as if you were leaving the dry cleaners!

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Boondockers Welcome: Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• Road Trip Wizard: Make your RV road trip planning easier than ever.

Recipe of the Day

Cheesy Hamburger Casserole

by Jeanne Gliddon from Los Banos, CA

Oh gosh, we loved this cheesy ooey gooey hamburger casserole recipe! It’s the perfect dish for a quick and tasty meal. We love the flavor the fresh veggies add and the ton of cheese on top pulls the dish together. A great dinner recipe on a busy weeknight.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

After 85 years, Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is changing its name. Beginning in August, packages of the popular comfort food will be shortened to Kraft Mac and Cheese.

*How many newspapers did the U.S. lose between 2004 and 2020? Take a guess then find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Hank the Tank is all love, no brains, good-sounding watchdog, strong hiker and loves the outdoors as well as a good tummy scratch. Good dog.” —Grant Sorg

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.