Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 3, Issue 20

Beginner's Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com

Friday, July 1, 2022



RVing Basics

Is it a good idea to rent a motorhome before buying one?

Not only is it a good idea, it’s a great idea! You will learn a lot about RVing in just one short trip. Based on what you learn, you may have a better idea of the size of a rig that will suit you and what features are important. If you’ll be traveling with a partner, you’ll likely get a good idea of how well you’ll get along in a tight space. This is especially important for RVers considering taking up the full-time RVing lifestyle. There are many places to rent a motorhome, travel trailer or truck camper. Cruise America and El Monte RV are the best-known motorhome rental companies in the USA. Peer-to-peer rental companies, operating like Airbnb except for RVs, have become popular lately. The best known are Outdoorsy.com and RVshare.com.

Here are some reasons to try before you buy.

I understand that I can write off the interest on an RV like it was a second home. Is this true?

Yes, as long as the RV is used as security for the loan and it must have basic sleeping, toilet and cooking accommodations. The IRS publishes two booklets that contain helpful information on this subject. Copies of “Publication 936 — Home Interest Deduction” and “Publication 523 — Selling Your Home” are available by calling the IRS at 1-800-829-3676 or online here and here.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of a wide-body RV?

The advantage of a wide-body is livability. There is more room inside these spacious units. The disadvantage is that many states have rules prohibiting wide-body RVs on at least some of their roads. By wide-body, they mean the 102-inch-wide coaches, which are six inches wider than the standard-width RVs. Wide-body RVs can be driven on all Interstate highways, but getting off on the back roads in some states may be illegal. Travelers who plan to spend a lot of time on secondary highways and two-lane back roads might want to stick to a standard-width RV (up to 96 inches wide).

Quick Tips

Weather app perfect for traveling RVers

“May I suggest an app that might appeal to many RVers? It’s called MyRadar. They have Android, iPhone, PC and Mac versions. Just the free high-definition weather radar is great (which can also show wind directions and intensities), but with a small additional charge, you get additional things like wildfire reports, earthquake locations, and even hurricanes, all shown on the map. It also shows ALL weather warnings/watches in the entire USA. (Like flood warnings, which just might save someone’s RV!) It can even send a notification on your phone for warnings. It’s a great app! I’ve been using it for at least five years on my phone, and at least two on my Windows 10 laptop as well as my Chromebook. Works great and never lets me down.” Thanks to Gary Gilmore!

Secure the water heater door

“While taking a walk with Josie the Beagle recently, I found a metal water heater door which fell off some RV driving along. I thought about a tip: Take a small, metal key ring loop and thread it through the plastic closure which secures that door in place. This will prevent it from coming off if you hit a bump.” Thanks to Dennis Napora!

Climb into a warm and cozy bed

Cold and damp out? If not, keep this in mind for when it is. If you’re in an RV park, use an electric heated mattress pad to pre-warm your bed. You’ll save LP from not having to crank up the heat. Inverter users beware: Not all mattress pads and electric blankets can “digest” inverter power!

“Reusing” a bumper sticker

Want to remove a bumper sticker and then use it again later? Use a heat gun to gently heat up the sticker, pull it loose, and “stick it” on a piece of waxed paper. When you’re ready to reuse it, pull it off the paper and slap it back on the bumper.

Removing an overhead mattress

Need to remove a mattress from your motorhome or truck camper overhead? It can be a tight proposition! Start to roll up the mattress, then bind it around with ratchet-style tie down straps. Cinch them up tight, then pull the mattress out. Or buy your new mattress from an outfit that will deliver and install it!

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

FULL BORE: To sell an RV for the full sticker price with no discount.

Another one next issue. Courtesy of the Burdge Law Office.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Rent before you buy. The money will be well spent by letting you know what works for you. Buy used and not one that has sat, but one that has been used frequently. Subscribe to RVtravel.com, you will learn and learn and learn.” —Ron (Thanks for the shoutout, Ron!)

Random RV Thought

Being on an RV trip is great, but the week before you go is even better – thoughts race around in your head about where you’re headed and the roads you’ll take. Anticipation is high for the sense of freedom you’ll feel when you turn the ignition key, hear the engine roar, and roll out of your driveway, your home right along with you.

