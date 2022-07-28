Thursday, July 28, 2022

Alliance RV recalls trailers: awning could drop

By RV Travel
Alliance RV, LLC (Alliance) is recalling certain 2023 Paradigm and Valor travel trailers. The electric retractable awning has a welded seam on the fabric that may separate, potentially allowing the awning to drop beyond normal operation. As many as 2,319 RVs may be affected by this recall.

An awning that drops or extends beyond normal operation can increase the risk of an accident and injury.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect for any weld separation and replace the awnings, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 16, 2022. Owners may contact Alliance customer service at (574) 226-0140.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

