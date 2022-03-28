Alliance RV recalls some trailers for improper wiring issue

Alliance RV, LLC (Alliance RV) is recalling certain 2022 Paradigm, Valor, and Avenue travel trailers equipped with a 50-amp shore power inlet. The power inlet lug bolts may have been manufactured with excessively hard metal, preventing them from being tightened properly and resulting in a loose wiring connection.

Loose wiring can cause an electrical arc or short, increasing the risk of a fire, which can cause injury or worse.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and replace the power inlet, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 29, 2022. Owners may contact Alliance RV customer service at 1-574-218-7165.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1046b