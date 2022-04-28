Thursday, April 28, 2022

Alliance RV recalls trailers for potential LP gas leak

By RV Travel
Alliance RV, LLC (Alliance) is recalling certain 2022 Valor (36V11, 37V13, 40V13, 41V15, 42V13, 43V13), Avenue (30RLS, 31BHS, 32RLS, 33RKS, 36BRM) and Paradigm (295MK, 310RL, 340RL, 370FB, 372RK, 382RK, 385FL, 390MP, 365RD) travel trailers. As many as 4,224 RVs may be affected by the recall.

The quick disconnect fittings in the LP gas system may be cracked, causing a gas leak which, in the presence of an ignition source, could increase the risk of a fire and injury.

Remedy
Dealers will remove the quick disconnect fitting and replace it with a plug, free of charge. Once new quick disconnect fittings are available, they will be replaced, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 22, 2022. Owners may contact Alliance customer service at 1-574-218-7165 to learn more about the recall and how to proceed with the necessary repair.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1050b

