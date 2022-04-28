Last major spring Northwest RV show coming soon

After missing two straight years due to COVID, one of the Northwest’s most popular RV events returns for its 46th anniversary. The last major RV show before summer, the Puyallup RV Show, runs May 5–8 at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup, a short drive southwest of Tacoma.

“We’re able to present everything from tent and teardrop travel trailers to fifth-wheels and toy haulers to rolling mansion motorhomes plus manufactured homes in one huge space,” said show director Dave Helgeson , who is also a contributing writer to RVtravel.com.

Helgeson is an expert on boondocking on public lands and will be one of the featured seminar speakers. RVtravel.com contributor and national RV electricity expert Mike Sokol will appear virtually from Maryland. Members of the audience will be able to interact with him much the same as if he were actually in the room. In addition to free seminars, daily trailer hitching/unhitching demonstrations will be on the program.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to drop off to the Emergency Food Network at the entrance. Thursday and Friday, the first 500 people through the gate will receive a voucher for a free Fisher scone. Visitors 21 and older can purchase a beer or a glass of wine at the “Pioneer Pub” and are allowed to consume it while exploring the show. The People Mover—pulled by antique tractors and sponsored by Skyline Homes—will run continuously to help people get around.

Tickets are available only online at PuyallupRVShow.com. Admission is $12 for adults and $11 for seniors and active military. Children 17 and younger are free with a paid adult admission. Show hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Parking is free.

##RVT1050b