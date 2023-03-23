RVer busted for extensive fake ID lab inside ‘stolen’ trailer

How many people “on the road” in an RV are using it for business? With the advent of internet communications, many people are abandoning stationary business locations and working from the road. YouTubers, visiting nurses, even writers for RVtravel.com, for heaven’s sake! But one erstwhile road-working RVer has now traded his travel trailer in for a prison cell. His mobile ID theft lab is—at least temporarily—sidelined.

Counterfeiter at work

For Ryan M. Tichy, a 43-year-old who hails from Seattle, WA, it all started back at least as far as May 2018. Tichy, apparently a clever soul, got to work counterfeiting identification. Somehow the talented Tichy got his mitts on names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and even existing financial account numbers. Armed with the information, the rascally Ryan then printed up phony driver licenses with other folks’ names, but his own picture. He traveled about the Northwest, using the phony identification to make purchases in states like Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and even Nevada.

RV-cum-mobile ID theft lab

How he traveled about at first isn’t clear. But it wasn’t long before the freedom of the open road while ensconced in the comforts of an RV came to mind. Sure enough, Ryan Tichy worked his way into an RV dealership. Using phony credentials, he was able to successfully apply for an RV loan—in somebody else’s name, of course. Off he went with his new trailer.

When law enforcement types caught up with him in December 2020, they must have been a bit drop-jawed to see Tichy’s “mobile office.” Inside the rig were found “materials, machines, computers, and printers for use in producing counterfeit identity cards and debit/credit cards,” said a news release from U.S. Department of Justice. “The trailer also contained foils, blank stock for driver’s licenses, an embosser, a card punch, printers, counterfeit driver’s licenses in various stages of completion, and counterfeit credit cards.” Mobile ID theft lab, indeed.

This wasn’t the first rodeo for the diminutive five-foot-one Tichy. He’s also had multiple prior convictions for identity theft-related crimes. Those include prior federal convictions for Social Security Number fraud and possession of a document-making implement. Add to that, possession of counterfeit identification, and possession of stolen mail. Last week, a judge gave Tichy a 90-month stretch behind bars after he pleaded guilty to the charges against him for his adventures that stopped when caught in his mobile ID theft lab.

