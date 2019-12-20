And the longest RV combo is …

We’ve been asking our readers for photos of the longest RVs and RV combos they’ve seen. This one is the longest by far, so far.

Doug Tolbert, Idaho, built this Powerhouse Coach a few years ago. It’s a 52-foot-long, quad-slide motorhome with the muscle of a semi truck, towing a 38,000-lb. trailer and a boat. With more than 400 square feet, the coach sleeps 8 comfortably. The length of the combo is 122 feet. Doug is the president of Powerhouse Coach, Inc.

Watch the video for a tour of the interior. And thanks to livingboondockingmexico for sending this in (and for their persistence).

If you know of a longer combo, please send it to us here.

