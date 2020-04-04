Is this message funny, offensive or the work of a sick mind?

By Chuck Woodbury
ROADSIDE JOURNAL
Is this funny? I found it on the back of a pickup truck. It’s printed right on the vehicle.
My thought when I spotted this was, “How could a person be so angry that he would go to the trouble of painting such a message on his vehicle?”
I can’t say it offends me, because I am long past being offended by bad language or even offensive messages — bumper stickers would be a good example.
But, why would someone intentionally choose to permanently display his anger on the back of his car for all to see? Does he think it’s funny — that it makes people laugh? Or is he just plain angry at the world, a bitter man?
I use “he” instead of “she” because my experience is that men tend to say things like this far more than women.
What do you think? Please respond to the poll.
Ha! Fits in perfectly with Saturday’s bumper sticker of the week. 😀 —Diane at RVtravel.com