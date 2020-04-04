Is this message funny, offensive or the work of a sick mind?

By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL



Is this funny? I found it on the back of a pickup truck. It’s printed right on the vehicle.

My thought when I spotted this was, “How could a person be so angry that he would go to the trouble of painting such a message on his vehicle?”

I can’t say it offends me, because I am long past being offended by bad language or even offensive messages — bumper stickers would be a good example.

But, why would someone intentionally choose to permanently display his anger on the back of his car for all to see? Does he think it’s funny — that it makes people laugh? Or is he just plain angry at the world, a bitter man?

I use “he” instead of “she” because my experience is that men tend to say things like this far more than women.

What do you think? Please respond to the poll.