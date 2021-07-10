Saturday, July 10, 2021
Saturday, July 10, 2021
RV Recalls

Some Arctic Fox, Nash RVs recalled for stove fire danger

By Chuck Woodbury
Northwood Manufacturing, Inc. (Northwood) is recalling certain 2019 Arctic Fox Camper 865, Arctic Fox Camper 990, Nash Travel Trailer 29S, Nash Travel Trailer 26N, and Nash Travel Trailer 24M trailers, equipped with Dometic S31, R731, and R2131 3-burner cooking stoves. The saddle valve securing bolt may be overtightened, possibly damaging the o-ring seal and causing a continuous gas leak.

A gas leak can increase the risk of a fire or injury.

Remedy
Dometic service centers will replace the manifold bolt and valve seal, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 19, 2021. Owners may contact Northwood customer service at 1-800-766-6274. Northwood’s number for this recall is 2021-001.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

