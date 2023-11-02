Are your gas pains better? AAA says yes

Are your gas pains better? If you’re talking about the ones that come with fueling up your rig, then AAA says you’re right. The price of regular dropped nine cents over the last week across the country. What’s behind the relief?

Gas pains better because of two factors

Two key factors are playing into the drop in fuel prices. First, Americans are using less gas. Federal watchdog the Energy Information Administration (EIA) says gas demand decreased slightly from 8.86 to 8.7 million b/d (barrels per day) last week. Secondly, oil prices are down, despite the Middle East situation. At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices decreased by 58 cents to settle at $80.44.

“There are now thousands of gas stations selling regular below $3 a gallon and even a few that have dipped below $2,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “We still need to watch global events for the effect on oil prices, but for now, drivers will benefit from falling prices with every visit to the pump.” Today’s national average of $3.44 is 37 cents less than a month ago and 32 cents less than a year ago.

Statistics give proof

Since last Thursday, these 10 states have seen the largest decreases in their averages: Arizona (−19 cents), Montana (−16 cents), California (−14 cents), Colorado (−14 cents), Oklahoma (−12 cents), New Mexico (−12 cents), Iowa (−11 cents), Nevada (−11 cents), North Dakota (−11 cents) and Alaska (−11 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive markets: Texas ($2.93), Georgia ($2.93), Mississippi ($2.94), Louisiana ($3.01), South Carolina ($3.02), Alabama ($3.02), Arkansas ($3.04), Tennessee ($3.06), Oklahoma ($3.09) and Kentucky ($3.11).

Source: aaa.com

