Ask Dave: I’m looking for a sun visor for my RV. What’s the one you use?

Dear Dave,

I recently watched the video you did for the RV Repair Club about driving an RV. During the video, the angle of the camera showed a movable visor that looked like a well-designed and useful item. Can you tell us the make and model of this visor? I have searched several times for a visor for our Winnebago, but the one in the RV you were driving appeared to be both stable and flexible in its placement. Hope you can help… —Ed

Dear Ed,

Thanks for watching the Driving video on RV Repair Club and glad you got some tips and items to discuss. Sun visors have been an issue with motorized RVs forever, it seems like. There is such an expansive windshield to cover and because the rig is turning in all different directions, it’s almost impossible to get a visor in the right position. Add to the fact that most RV manufacturers are trying to save money and install the smallest, least maneuverable models – which compound the issue!

The sun visor I use

The unit we were driving was a 1996 Monaco Dynasty and the sun visor was a product offered by Rosen® Sunvisor Systems and can be found here. They have a very strong arm and pivot points so it doesn’t vibrate much going down the road. That has been an issue with most of the single-arm pivoting models I have seen or used. Also, the two pivot points allow almost 360-degree rotation and can be adjusted fairly easily. Winnebago did use them for a few years on the higher-line models. However, they went away from it as the cost increased and more people were going to the blackout shades.

With the newer flat-screen TVs, manufacturers could put a larger TV in the living room or other area. They could put a full-length blackout and diffuser shade up front that went completely across the front cap and could be used as a sun visor. We installed one of these from Irvine Shade & Door, Inc. on a 2003 Winnebago Brave. However, we had to use the split two-piece model as it still had the tube TV in the front which was in the way of the full-length model. The owners still use the shades as a sun visor and love it.

