Ask Dave: Having RV axle issues. Should I change my 6K axles to 7K?

Dear Dave,

My rig supposedly weighs right at 11,000 lbs. I have two 6K axles and continue to have RV axle issues such as the entire wheel and hub coming off and spun bearings, even though I completely disassemble and inspect and repack every few thousand miles. Will it help if I put 7K axles on instead of the 6K? —Doug, 2019 Crossroads Hampton

Dear Doug,

The first red flag that pops up to me is your statement “My rig supposedly weighs right at 11,000 lbs.” That tells me you are most likely getting weight information from either the brochure or the dealer, which in either case is probably the unloaded weight as they would not have any idea of how much cargo weight you are going to include. It is important to get your rig weighed with all the contents you have in it to determine the actual weight. You can do this at a CAT Scale at most truck stops, or get individual wheel position weights from the weighing teams at RV Safety & Education Foundation. You can find weighing locations here.

Since you did not specify the floor plan, I cannot tell what the unloaded weight is or the Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) and how much cargo carrying capacity you have. I do see the 37-foot unit on the website is listed as 11,000 lbs. dry weight. It has a cargo carrying capacity of 2,300 lbs., so I doubt that unit has two 6K axles.

You can’t just replace axles with larger axles

You cannot just replace the 6,000 lb. axles with 7,000 lb. axles, as the brackets, frame, and other components are not rated for the heavier weight. I would recommend looking at the weight sticker that should be on the side of the rig and doing a little research on what your rig is actually rated for.

This will tell you the weight of the vehicle as it sits, with no fluids or cargo, and how much weight you can add to it, called cargo carrying capacity, to be at the Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR). Then when you weigh it, you can determine the proper weights.

What is puzzling is why you are having RV axle issues when you are inspecting and repacking bearings “every few thousand miles.” I think it has to do with weight. Understanding where your rig is at this aspect should help. One thing that I always recommend is to use a laser thermometer and check the temperature once a day when you are traveling. An extremely high temperature at the hub indicates the bearings are probably getting dry and need to be inspected. The high temperature at the brake drum indicates the brakes are probably set too high.

You might also enjoy this from Dave

Can I increase my RV’s axle capacity to haul more?

Dear Dave,

When we upgraded our axles at MORryde the shop manager told me that people who believe they can haul more if they increase the axle weight rating are mistaken.

Example: If you increase your axle capacity from 7K to 8K. The GVWR will not increase if a heavier duty axle is added. To quote him “The GVWR is the GVWR!” His additional comment was, “The frame’s capacity is fixed and it does not matter how big your axle is!” …

Continue reading the question and Dave’s answer.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here.

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

We have started a new forum link for Ask Dave. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response. Click to visit Dave’s forum. Or send your inquiries to him using the form below.

##RVDT1924