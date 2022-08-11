Do you REALLY need special RV toilet paper? Compare and see!

By Cheri Sicard

The folks from Wandering Weekends have produced one of the most useful and practical videos we’ve posted yet. Especially if you buy special RV toilet paper.

If you are among this consumer subgroup, stop what you are doing and watch the video below. You are about to start saving money, my friends!

The question of what toilet paper is safe for RVs, or whether or not you actually need special, usually MUCH higher priced, toilet paper for RV or marine waste systems is common.

To be sure, RV and boating supply stores make a lot money off the special paper, and not just once, since toilet paper is a product you have to keep replenishing.

I am going to put in a bit of a spoiler alert. Special toilet paper for your RV is not necessary.

Yet it always amazes me to see people, even experienced RVers, spending extra bucks on it.

So what’s the best?

But when it comes to the question of what is the best RV toilet paper, there is more to consider than just how quickly it breaks down. Although that is of paramount importance.

Besides testing how fast the various toilet papers broke down, the video below also takes the time to review them, starting with the softness and thickness.

They also cover the cost of the various papers in the experiment. Let’s face it. Price is probably the most important reason to determine whether or not you actually need to buy a special RV toilet paper.

Yes, most RV toilet papers are substantially costlier than most regular toilet papers.

The great experiment

The video reviews eight types. Three of them are special RV or marine toilet papers and the others are popular and easy-to-find brands: Scott, Cottonelle, Angel Soft, a Kroger brand and a generic no-name TP.

To create this experiment, our hosts took four squares from each of the different brands and put each in a small dish with blue water. Meaning they had a little RV black water treatment in the water.

They then shook it up and waited 30 minutes for the water and chemical to do their things. (As a side note, the Wandering Weekends team did a follow-up video comparing various black water chemical treatments and how they combat odor.)

The results of the toilet paper breakdown completely surprised the hosts and will likely surprise you, too. I don’t want to give away too many spoilers, so you’ll just have to check out the video for the results.

But, it was enough to make the video hosts switch brands. You may find you want to as well.

