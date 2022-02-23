Ask Dave: What is the best battery for a diesel pusher?

Dear Dave,

Our house batteries are having problems and we want to upgrade. We have a 2015 Winnebago Tour. Could you recommend a replacement battery? Thanks for your help. —Gerald

Dear Gerald,

According to the Winnebago Archive on their website, your 2015 Tour originally came with six 12-volt deep cycle batteries that were absorbed glass mat (AGM). This means they were sealed and maintenance-free. Typically, these batteries had 100-amp-hours of capacity so that would mean you had 600-amp-hours. However, your AGM batteries should only be drained to 50 percent, which means 300 useable amp hours. It also had a 2,800-watt pure sine wave inverter that would provide a superior maintenance charge for them. So I’m surprised to hear that you are having problems with them. They typically used NAPA brand batteries as they have superior materials and connectivity. However, if the unit was stored without power, the batteries could have gone bad.

Dry camping depends on the battery

The best battery for a diesel pusher depends on how often you dry camp and what battery capacity or amp hours you need. Since you have a very large French door residential refrigerator, you will need all six batteries working in good order to provide 120-volt power through the inverter if you are doing any dry camping. This may be another reason the batteries have gone bad due to the “cycling” they have gone through. And doing the math, it has been more than seven years since those batteries were new.

The best battery for a diesel pusher

Most RV manufacturers that specify the residential refrigerator use 6-volt deep cycle batteries connected parallel in series. This means two batteries connect positive to negative which provides a 12-volt “bank.” Then those batteries are connected to two or four other parallel, which keeps the voltage at 12 volts but then doubles the amp hours. 6-volt batteries can be purchased in larger amp-hour ratings than 12 volt and typically have more cycle life. If you went with six 6-volt batteries that had 200-amp-hour capacity, you would have 600-amp-hours, and the same 300-amp-hours available at 50% percent. However, it would cost you more than going with the 12 volt but would last longer in cycles.

Are lithium batteries the best battery for a diesel pusher?

Another option is lithium, which you can drain to almost 100 percent. This means that three 100-amp-hour lithium batteries would provide about the same power and you could even go more. But the price is twice as much. You would need to check out the charging power of your inverter since the lithium typically needs 14.6 volts of constant charge. Some inverters have a multistage charging system that goes higher than that initially to break up sulfation. This would ruin your lithium batteries. Check to see if there is a setting on the inverter for lithium. Plus, if you have a standard 2-stage charger, it will only provide 13.6 volts until the battery reaches 12.6 volts, and then drop to 13.2 volts for maintenance. This will not fully charge your lithium batteries, so you are only getting about 75 percent capacity of what you paid much more for.

The quality of the battery matters

Whatever you choose, make sure you research and get a good battery, not something from a discount warehouse or home improvement store. If you decide to stay with AGM batteries, I would suggest Lifeline as they are one of the premier battery manufacturers and the batteries will last.

If you do decide to go lithium, I would suggest contacting Lifeline or a couple of other companies that we have researched such as Go Power! and Expion360. You want to make sure the battery is not only good quality but also has a battery management system (BMS) incorporated into it. This helps protect the battery during cold weather charging, and from other issues.

If you do not dry camp much, I would suggest going with six 12-volt AGM batteries that you do not have to worry about the fluid level or sulfation… or at least not as much.

