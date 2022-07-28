Ask Dave: My trailer’s bushings broke into pieces. Why?

Dear Dave,

I have driven my trailer, purchased in March 2021, about 20,000 miles. It has the MORryde CRE3000 suspension system. I check the tires for wear every trip and monitor my TPMS while driving. There was a normal temperature and PSI on the monitor for all of the tires. At the last campground, I noticed the back driver’s side had significant and unusual wear. I took it to a very respected mechanic and he took all of the tires off and did a detailed inspection of the axles, bearings, etc. It turns out several of the bushings were broken and were literally in pieces. I replaced all 14 of the bushings and purchased a new tire. Is it normal for the bushings to get such wear after 20,000 miles? How often should the bushings be inspected? What caused this? How often should bushings be replaced? —Patty, 2021 Jayco 280RSOK

Dear Patty,

There is no recommended replacement schedule for bushings that I am aware of, but rather a visual inspection at least once a year and sometimes more depending on usage. From what I found on the Jayco website, your 280 has dual axles and they look to be fairly lightweight.

The first thing I would recommend is to weigh the rig and make sure you are within the GVWR (Gross Vehicle Weight Rating) recommendations. This can be done at a CAT scale, as you are looking for the overall weight and not individual on each wheel or axle since they are directly next to each other.

You should be able to find the Gross Vehicle Weight Rating on the yellow sticker on the side of the rig. The RV Safety & Education Foundation recommends keeping your overall weight 10 percent below maximum GVWR when towing.

Keep the back tires in mind for bushing maintenance

As for the tire, keep in mind that any time you make a slow turn in a campground or parking lot the front tires turn with the radius. However, the back tires will actually drag since they are not independent suspension. Sometimes the entire axle will “pivot” or bend. I would imagine this is what has happened with your tire and bushings. 20,000 miles is quite a high number and I’m not surprised that with the stock axles you have experienced this.

I ran a company for the past 10 years that had three trucks with 20’ trailers putting on more than 100,000 miles per year each. I learned a lot about axles, bushings, bearings, and tires! We always outfitted the trailers with heavier axles and rotated the tires after every trip to keep the wear even. Plus, our drivers tried to limit the sharp slow turns in parking lots. Have someone drive your unit around an empty lot and you will see how the back wheels drag and the hub bends.

We even replaced the stock bushings with Dexter Heavy Duty Bushing Kit and had very little trouble.

