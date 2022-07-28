17 tricks for using rubber gloves while RVing

A reader recently told us that he uses a rubber glove to cover his hitch ball when camping. The rubber glove prevents grease from rubbing off on anyone who happens to bump against the ball. The “glove cover” also protects against dust and debris that the wind might blow onto the greased ball. Great idea, right? The reader’s idea got me thinking about the many different ways RVers can use rubber gloves in and around their rigs. Here are a few ideas for you to consider:

Uses for rubber gloves outside the RV

The black tank hose. Whenever handling the black tank hose or attachments for it, we use rubber gloves to protect us from germs and contamination. When dumping the black tank, rinsing/cleaning the black tank hose, or putting the “stinky slinky” into its storage space, we always wear protective gloves. In fact, we keep a box of disposable gloves right inside the storage door. We use Velcro to attach the box of gloves to the inside of the door, so they are always easily accessible. (More on that here.)

Whenever handling the black tank hose or attachments for it, we use rubber gloves to protect us from germs and contamination. When dumping the black tank, rinsing/cleaning the black tank hose, or putting the “stinky slinky” into its storage space, we always wear protective gloves. In fact, we keep a box of disposable gloves right inside the storage door. We use Velcro to attach the box of gloves to the inside of the door, so they are always easily accessible. (More on that here.) For better grip. Ever struggle to tighten or loosen a hose fitting? A rubber glove may give you a better grip on the fitting and make the job go faster.

Ever struggle to tighten or loosen a hose fitting? A rubber glove may give you a better grip on the fitting and make the job go faster. Oversized rubber band . We had trouble keeping our camping chairs folded up when stored in our RV’s basement. The solution? Rubber gloves. We cut across the wrist portion of an old glove and used it as a large rubber band. The band successfully holds the chair legs in place, so the chairs are stored neatly and compactly, until we want to use them.

. We had trouble keeping our camping chairs folded up when stored in our RV’s basement. The solution? Rubber gloves. We cut across the wrist portion of an old glove and used it as a large rubber band. The band successfully holds the chair legs in place, so the chairs are stored neatly and compactly, until we want to use them. Washing the RV. Don’t trash that rubber glove just because it has a hole. Instead, cut the glove fingers off. Then slip the resulting rubber tubes over the extension pole you use when washing the RV. The rubber will help give you a better grip, especially when the pole gets slippery from soap and water.

Don’t trash that rubber glove just because it has a hole. Instead, cut the glove fingers off. Then slip the resulting rubber tubes over the extension pole you use when washing the RV. The rubber will help give you a better grip, especially when the pole gets slippery from soap and water. Painting. When you finish touch-up painting for the day, hold on to your paintbrush. Slip off your rubber glove, peeling it from your wrist and fingers, right over the paintbrush. Then put the glove with the brush into a zip-type plastic bag. The paint will not dry out and you can reuse the glove the next day to finish painting.

When you finish touch-up painting for the day, hold on to your paintbrush. Slip off your rubber glove, peeling it from your wrist and fingers, right over the paintbrush. Then put the glove with the brush into a zip-type plastic bag. The paint will not dry out and you can reuse the glove the next day to finish painting. Shoveling snow. If you wear rubber gloves over your regular gloves, your hands will stay dry and warmer, too, as you change a flat tire or shovel snow.

If you wear rubber gloves over your regular gloves, your hands will stay dry and warmer, too, as you change a flat tire or shovel snow. Removing a stripped screw. Cut a piece off an old rubber glove. Place the rubber piece on top of the stripped screw. The rubber should provide the extra grip you need to remove the screw.

Inside the RV

Cleaning. Obviously, rubber gloves protect our hands when cleaning dishes, mopping floors, and cleaning the RV’s bathroom, too. Keep a pair of gloves below each sink and another pair inside the mop pail for your convenience and also to prevent cross-contamination. Hint: Put part of a cotton ball into each fingertip of the gloves. That way, sharp fingernails will not tear a hole in the end of the glove as easily.

Obviously, rubber gloves protect our hands when cleaning dishes, mopping floors, and cleaning the RV’s bathroom, too. Keep a pair of gloves below each sink and another pair inside the mop pail for your convenience and also to prevent cross-contamination. Hint: Put part of a cotton ball into each fingertip of the gloves. That way, sharp fingernails will not tear a hole in the end of the glove as easily. Trash bag holder. Cut across the wrist portion of a rubber glove to form a large band. Put a trash bag into your trash can, making sure to raise the top of the trash bag up and over the top of the can. Then stretch the rubber glove band over the top of the trash can to hold the trash bag in place so it won’t fall down into the container.

Cut across the wrist portion of a rubber glove to form a large band. Put a trash bag into your trash can, making sure to raise the top of the trash bag up and over the top of the can. Then stretch the rubber glove band over the top of the trash can to hold the trash bag in place so it won’t fall down into the container. Pet hair removal . Rubber gloves can help remove pet hair from fabric-covered furniture, curtains, clothing, and more. Slip on a pair of gloves and gently rub in one direction. The gloves will quickly and easily remove dog or cat hair.

. Rubber gloves can help remove pet hair from fabric-covered furniture, curtains, clothing, and more. Slip on a pair of gloves and gently rub in one direction. The gloves will quickly and easily remove dog or cat hair. Garlic peeler. Use rubber gloves to peel garlic simply by rubbing it. While wearing a pair of rubber gloves, put the garlic between your palms and rub in a circular motion. The peel will come off and bonus! Your hands won’t smell like garlic. Hint: Use a permanent marker to label your rubber gloves’ usage. You don’t want to accidentally peel garlic using your floor-mopping gloves!

Use rubber gloves to peel garlic simply by rubbing it. While wearing a pair of rubber gloves, put the garlic between your palms and rub in a circular motion. The peel will come off and bonus! Your hands won’t smell like garlic. Hint: Use a permanent marker to label your rubber gloves’ usage. You don’t want to accidentally peel garlic using your floor-mopping gloves! Keep shoes paired. You can use a rubber glove band (see above) to keep your water shoes, flip flops, and other shoes paired together inside your RV’s closet. Simply band matching shoes together.

You can use a rubber glove band (see above) to keep your water shoes, flip flops, and other shoes paired together inside your RV’s closet. Simply band matching shoes together. Keep broom upright. When a hole appeared in the tip of a rubber glove, I cut that glove finger off. Then I slipped the rubber glove “finger tube” over the top of my broom handle. The rubber touches against the wall and provides enough friction to keep the broom from sliding down to the floor when stored.

When a hole appeared in the tip of a rubber glove, I cut that glove finger off. Then I slipped the rubber glove “finger tube” over the top of my broom handle. The rubber touches against the wall and provides enough friction to keep the broom from sliding down to the floor when stored. Hold cutting board in place . Cut across the bottom of the rubber glove to form a large band. Repeat so you have two bands. Place the bands on your cutting board, one band on each end. The rubber glove bands will keep your cutting board from slipping as you use it. The bands are easily removed so you can clean the cutting board, too.

. Cut across the bottom of the rubber glove to form a large band. Repeat so you have two bands. Place the bands on your cutting board, one band on each end. The rubber glove bands will keep your cutting board from slipping as you use it. The bands are easily removed so you can clean the cutting board, too. Hair ties. Cut the finger of a rubber band into strips to form small bands. These work well as hair ties.

Rubber glove fun with kids

Finger puppets. Cut the fingers off a rubber glove. Let children use markers to transform the fingertips into puppets.

Cut the fingers off a rubber glove. Let children use markers to transform the fingertips into puppets. Pompom blaster. Follow these steps to make an awesome (and harmless) blaster.

How do rubber gloves help you in and around your RV? Leave your comment below.

##RVDT1914