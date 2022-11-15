Monday, November 14, 2022

Ask Dave: ‘I found the cause of the cold water line trickle!’

By Dave Solberg
I got a question from a reader, Chris, who had only a trickle from the cold water line going to the kitchen faucet in his RV (a 2015 Nexus Viper 27). That article is here. Here is what he found after I responded to his question.

Hi Dave,
 I am writing to update you regarding what I found after you responded to my question online.

With some more checking, believe it or not, I found a glob of caulking blocking my freshwater inlet hose, where it connects between the pump inlet and the freshwater tank line. I was very surprised to find caulking.

Cause of cold water line trickle

After examining the entire fresh water holding tank connections and lines, I discovered that when the manufacturer (nuCamp) installed the freshwater fill tube, they secured the tube at each end with metal hose clamps. However, they ALSO put an excessive amount of caulking around those connections. I can only guess that water was leaking at one or both ends, so the installer stopped the leak with caulking. There really should be no reason to use caulking. Instead, the installer should have made a better connection using hose clamps.

I am attaching photos so you can see what I found. After I removed the glob of caulking, I tried sucking water through the inlet hose (from the tank).  I got very little water, but there was also a small amount of plastic shavings. The shavings have been a known issue, because nuCamp was (maybe still is) drilling a hole in the plastic freshwater tank for the fresh water to be drawn out by the pump. This in turn left plastic shavings inside the tank, which then led to blocking the freshwater line hose.

Water line is still blocked

Regardless, the water line is still blocked, so I can only assume that there is more caulking and/or plastic shavings further blocking the water line. I do not believe there is any issue on the outlet side of the pump. The screen/strainer is clean, so it does not appear that anything got past the caulking blockage.

It is now likely that I am going to have to completely remove and replace the freshwater line, as well as the freshwater fill tube. This will include replacing several sections of PEX tubing, which is something I have never done before. However, I purchased the crimping tool and I have a fair amount of DIY plumbing experience, so I should be able to replace it all without too much trouble.

I have written to the manufacturer requesting that they supply me with the necessary parts and technical assistance, if needed. Keeping my fingers crossed.Thanks again for your help and expertise.  It is very much appreciated. —Chris

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

